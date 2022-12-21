Devin Vassell on Spurs Rookie Malaki Branham: 'I See Myself in Him'

San Antonio Spurs rookie Malaki Branham continues to show why he was a first-round pick in June.

The San Antonio Spurs routed the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Monday night, as seven Spurs reached the double-digit scoring mark en route to a 124-105 win.

And for a second straight game, Spurs rookie Malaki Branham emerged for an impressive performance by putting together a career-high 14 points off the bench in 22 minutes of action. He also added three rebounds and three assists.

A first-round selection by the Spurs in June based on his smooth and natural shooting ability, Branham got to his spots in the mid-range late in the fourth quarter and showed he's got some confidence brewing.

"Big night for him," Spurs guard Devin Vassell said. "He's out there just playing free, being aggressive."

Vassell, who is as smooth a scorer as any in the league, admitted after the game that he sees some similarities between himself and Branham.

"I talked to him saying 'If you got an open shot, shoot it,'" Vassell said. "I feel like we're kind of in a similar role my rookie year. I kinda see myself in him a little bit."

Like most rookies in San Antonio, Vassell played sparingly at first, but still found a rhythm in 62 appearances. Just two seasons removed from his first year during the 2020-21 season, he's looking to be a mentor for Branham.

"Just trying to help him out, give him some wisdom," Vassell said. "Being a rookie in San Antonio is not easy, so when you get that chance, you gotta take advantage of it."

In 16 appearances and four starts this season, Branham is now averaging 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.3 minutes per contest. Already finding himself with a solid role off the bench, there's only room for growth as the young 19-year-old continues through his rookie season.

