Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
Free! Wichita Art Museum no longer charges general admission
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum has stopped charging general admission to visitors. Entry is now free for the galleries that showcase the museum’s permanent collection. General admission used to cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and older, and $3 for students. “The museum’s founder, Louise Caldwell Murdock, wanted Wichita to […]
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
WIBW
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council...
Zoo’s beloved baby chimpanzee has died
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The baby chimpanzee that brought worldwide attention to the Sedgwick County Zoo has died. The zoo posted a message on Facebook just before noon on Thursday saying that 5-week-old Kucheza was found dead, cradled in his mother’s arms Thursday morning. “Friends, our hearts are broken today. It is with the greatest […]
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
KWCH.com
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
ncktoday.com
North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair
The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
The gift of a sober ride: Derby man shares story after deadly crash
One Derby college student is asking others to give the gift of sober driving after he was the victim of a deadly crash back in June.
KAKE TV
Firefighters forced to battle fires in dangerously cold temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With freezing temperatures sticking around through Christmas weekend many fire firefighters are battling fires in the cold. Cold and wet is a bad combination for weather like this. Within the past 24 hours, the Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to two different fires and the...
Crews respond to house fire in west Wichita
A house fire has broken out in west Wichita, with EMS treating one person with injuries.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
tsnews.com
EMS staffing in Clearwater falls far short of target
CLEARWATER – Sedgwick County EMS director Kevin Lanterman, and assistant director Angela Hamilton, attended the Clearwater City Council meeting on Dec. 13, providing information and answering council members’ questions about EMS staffing in and around the city. A unit called Community Response Vehicle 81 (CRV 81) is stationed...
WFD crews battle fire at vacant church in south Wichita
Crews from the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) battled a fire at a vacant church in south Wichita on Wednesday night.
