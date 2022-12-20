ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Free! Wichita Art Museum no longer charges general admission

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum has stopped charging general admission to visitors. Entry is now free for the galleries that showcase the museum’s permanent collection. General admission used to cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and older, and $3 for students. “The museum’s founder, Louise Caldwell Murdock, wanted Wichita to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Zoo’s beloved baby chimpanzee has died

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The baby chimpanzee that brought worldwide attention to the Sedgwick County Zoo has died. The zoo posted a message on Facebook just before noon on Thursday saying that 5-week-old Kucheza was found dead, cradled in his mother’s arms Thursday morning. “Friends, our hearts are broken today. It is with the greatest […]
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
KWCH.com

Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
WICHITA, KS
ncktoday.com

North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Firefighters forced to battle fires in dangerously cold temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With freezing temperatures sticking around through Christmas weekend many fire firefighters are battling fires in the cold. Cold and wet is a bad combination for weather like this. Within the past 24 hours, the Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to two different fires and the...
AUGUSTA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
tsnews.com

EMS staffing in Clearwater falls far short of target

CLEARWATER – Sedgwick County EMS director Kevin Lanterman, and assistant director Angela Hamilton, attended the Clearwater City Council meeting on Dec. 13, providing information and answering council members’ questions about EMS staffing in and around the city. A unit called Community Response Vehicle 81 (CRV 81) is stationed...
CLEARWATER, KS

