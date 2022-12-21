Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security
Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Cards Get Cuter Every Year
It's a tradition for most families during the holidays to send out a Christmas card, and the same is true for the British royal family. Each year, royalists anticipate the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card featuring their adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Queen Elizabeth Broke Royal Protocol for Kate Middleton by Letting Her Bring Something Forbidden Into Balmoral
Find out what Queen Elizabeth II allowed Kate Middleton to bring into Balmoral Castle years before she married Prince William.
3 Times Meghan Markle Lost Her Cool in Public
Meghan Markle knows when to smile for the cameras. But there were times when the duchess was caught showing an emotion we usually don't see from her in public.
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Piers Morgan weighs in on Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column
Piers Morgan has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial rant about Meghan Markle in a national newspaper.In an op-ed for The Sun, published 16 December, Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.The article has since been removed from the publication’s website after the column became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about article.Clarkson himself has received considerable backlash, with a number of celebrities and public figures condemning his remarks. Morgan – an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – reacted...
Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident
Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Harry and Meghan had my sympathies. Now I just want them to stop.
I had no intention of watching the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes of which dropped Dec. 8. Though the former royal couple had my sympathy, they didn’t deserve more of my attention. At least, that’s what I told myself. My vow not...
epicstream.com
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, arguing that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Harry & Meghan Credits Reportedly Includes Paparazzi Agency Behind Thomas Markle’s Staged Photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows after many noticed that the credits of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan included the paparazzi agency that worked with her father, Thomas Markle Sr.'s staged photos. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Credits Paparazzi Agency Linked To Thomas Sr.'s Staged Photos.
Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Documentary ‘Monumental Betrayal’ of Royal Family
A royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries is a betrayal to the royal family because of the Sussexes' many claims in the documentary.
seventeen.com
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Hugged a Close Relative, Which Proves Meghan Markle's a Liar, Apparently
Among the many headline-making moments and revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was a moment when Meghan recounted her less-than-comfortable first meeting with her now-sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. According to Meghan, a source of the weirdness seemed to be Meghan's status as self-described "hugger" and...
Prince William Defense of Prince Harry in Clip Praised: 'So Different Now'
A clip of William defending his "modest" brother against an interviewer during their army days has been shared after the release of Harry's Netflix docuseries.
Kate Middleton Had a ‘Knowing Smile’ at Christmas Carol Concert Amid ‘Harry & Meghan’ Volume II Premiere
A body language expert says Kate Middleton's smile had a 'more human' quality to it at a Christmas carol concert on Dec. 15, the same day 'Harry & Meghan' Volume II premiered.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Didn’t ‘Play Ball’ With Kate Middleton During 2018 Christmas Walk
A body language expert says Meghan Markle's 'tight grip' on Prince Harry during a 2018 Christmas Day walk to church as Kate Middleton tried 'some animated chat' said a lot.
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0