Storrs, CT

Bailey scores 17, George Mason downs Coppin State 91-53

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Victor Bailey Jr. scored 17 points to help George Mason defeat Coppin State 91-53 on Friday night. Bailey shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Patriots (8-5). De'Von Cooper scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Devin Dinkins finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.
Hawaii 62, Washington St. 51

WASHINGTON ST. (5-7) Gueye 3-9 1-1 7, Rodman 1-4 2-3 5, Bamba 6-18 6-6 19, Houinsou 2-5 2-3 6, Powell 0-7 0-0 0, Darling 1-4 0-1 2, Mullins 3-8 0-0 7, Diongue 2-4 1-1 5, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 12-15 51.
Pastors in North Central West Virginia prepare for Christmas services

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pastors across North Central West Virginia have been eagerly building up to one of the most exciting times of year for many churches. Working behind the scenes to prepare sermons, organize special services and coordinate other events makes Christmastime a busy period for pastors, too.
Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager

BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
