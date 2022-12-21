ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Crossroads Urban Center gives away 650 Christmas dinners

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us will spend Christmas Evening around the dinner table with our loved ones but the holidays can be tough for those less fortunate. One group spent their entire day in Salt Lake City trying to change that. Dozens of volunteers showed up Friday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Challenging day for many people flying for Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been a messy few days of air travel nationwide. Salt Lake City International Airport has seen dozens of cancellations and nearly 200 delays Friday. But many people flying through the city are grateful they’re not stuck somewhere else. The airport has not...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

School bus driver spreads holiday cheer to children with festive costumes

ALPINE, Utah — Around this time of year, holiday cheer can be found even in the most mundane places: one man is bringing the Christmas spirit to kids on his school bus. Scott Russell is a bus driver for the Alpine School District. He’s been driving buses for 15 years and wearing fun costumes for 13 years.
ALPINE, UT
KSLTV

Tips to prevent Christmas tree fires

SALT LAKE CITY — With the holiday weekend, the last thing anyone wants for Christmas is for a tree, home, or anything else to go up in flames. The Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake City Fire Department teamed up on Friday to demonstrate just how fast a Christmas tree can catch fire and spread. Ten seconds is all it takes for a live tree that’s dried to go up in flames.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

How to get $50 for carpooling up Little Cottonwood Canyon this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to carpool on your way up to Alta Ski Area or Snowbird Resort? You may end up getting a $50 gas card. The two resorts and Visit Salt Lake — the private nonprofit that promotes Salt Lake County tourism — announced a new incentive to get skiers and snowboarders to carpool in the canyon, as yet another way to reduce traffic congestion during its busiest days of the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February

PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature

PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive

PROVO, Utah — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound Interstate 15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

South Salt Lake police locate missing, endangered teen in SLC

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 18-year-old man they say is missing and endangered. Luis Cruz was last seen at 232 E. Baird Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he was wearing a short-sleeve gray shirt with gray sweatpants and no shoes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two injured in shooting in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — Two people were injured in a shooting in Payson near 500 West Saddlebrook. Police say it appears one woman shot the other and then turned the gun on herself during a struggle in which police were trying to intervene. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval with Payson...
PAYSON, UT
KSLTV

One man dead in officer-involved shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening in West Valley City. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Strike team were attempting to “locate and arrest a man on warrants issued out of Millard and Salt Lake Counties for firearms and drug offenses,” according to a release.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman flown to hospital after injuring lower leg while sledding

ALPINE, Utah — A 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to the hospital Friday after suffering a serious lower leg injury while sledding in Utah County. The incident happened near Horsetail Falls at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue took...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

