4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
Crossroads Urban Center gives away 650 Christmas dinners
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us will spend Christmas Evening around the dinner table with our loved ones but the holidays can be tough for those less fortunate. One group spent their entire day in Salt Lake City trying to change that. Dozens of volunteers showed up Friday...
KSLTV
Challenging day for many people flying for Christmas
SALT LAKE CITY — It has been a messy few days of air travel nationwide. Salt Lake City International Airport has seen dozens of cancellations and nearly 200 delays Friday. But many people flying through the city are grateful they’re not stuck somewhere else. The airport has not...
KSLTV
School bus driver spreads holiday cheer to children with festive costumes
ALPINE, Utah — Around this time of year, holiday cheer can be found even in the most mundane places: one man is bringing the Christmas spirit to kids on his school bus. Scott Russell is a bus driver for the Alpine School District. He’s been driving buses for 15 years and wearing fun costumes for 13 years.
KSLTV
Ogden food pantry provides food, clothing and Christmas help for holiday weekend
NORTH OGDEN, Utah – At the Tri City Exchange in North Ogden Friday, over 2,000 Utah families received food, clothing, and Christmas gifts to help them through the holiday weekend. “Today is really special,” Mike Larson, creator of the Tri City Exchange said. “We want kids to know that...
KSLTV
Tips to prevent Christmas tree fires
SALT LAKE CITY — With the holiday weekend, the last thing anyone wants for Christmas is for a tree, home, or anything else to go up in flames. The Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake City Fire Department teamed up on Friday to demonstrate just how fast a Christmas tree can catch fire and spread. Ten seconds is all it takes for a live tree that’s dried to go up in flames.
KSLTV
How to get $50 for carpooling up Little Cottonwood Canyon this winter
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to carpool on your way up to Alta Ski Area or Snowbird Resort? You may end up getting a $50 gas card. The two resorts and Visit Salt Lake — the private nonprofit that promotes Salt Lake County tourism — announced a new incentive to get skiers and snowboarders to carpool in the canyon, as yet another way to reduce traffic congestion during its busiest days of the year.
KSLTV
Local Jeep lovers and others supply gift donations to The Road Home
MIDVALE, Utah — You know you are blessed when donations heading your way require a cart the size of a Jeep. Haylee Allen, who works at The Road Home shelter in Midvale, said her team cannot help the homeless as well as they do without donations. “It is really...
KSLTV
Christmas comes early to South Jordan assisted living facility
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — It seemed like a normal day. Some of the people who live at Carrington Court Assisted Living in South Jordan got back from a trip out Friday, and once they got off the bus and inside, lunch was waiting. “We are treated so well,” Bernadine...
KSLTV
Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February
PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
KSLTV
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
KSLTV
Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive
PROVO, Utah — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound Interstate 15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police locate missing, endangered teen in SLC
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 18-year-old man they say is missing and endangered. Luis Cruz was last seen at 232 E. Baird Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he was wearing a short-sleeve gray shirt with gray sweatpants and no shoes.
KSLTV
Avalanche danger ‘high’ for Logan, Ogden and Salt Lake; considerable in other areas
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Three areas in Utah are now in the high level category for avalanche danger, making human-caused or natural avalanches more likely. The Utah Avalanche Center said this is the first time in a while that the state has gotten snow from the valley floor all the way up to the ridge tops.
KSLTV
UTA bus driver hospitalized after ‘unprovoked’ attack at Millcreek Station
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized Tuesday after he was attacked while on a break at the Millcreek Station. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. Carl Arky with UTA said the bus driver was standing outside the bus, taking a...
KSLTV
Two injured in shooting in Payson
PAYSON, Utah — Two people were injured in a shooting in Payson near 500 West Saddlebrook. Police say it appears one woman shot the other and then turned the gun on herself during a struggle in which police were trying to intervene. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval with Payson...
KSLTV
Over 170 flights canceled or delayed at SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of flights coming to or leaving Salt Lake City International Airport were delayed Thursday as a winter storm moves across the Midwest. As of 12:55 p.m., 175 flights in or out of SLC had been delayed and 37 were canceled. Delta led all airlines...
KSLTV
One man dead in officer-involved shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening in West Valley City. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Strike team were attempting to “locate and arrest a man on warrants issued out of Millard and Salt Lake Counties for firearms and drug offenses,” according to a release.
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit in a hit-and-run. At approximately 9 p.m. the man was crossing a street when a white Toyota truck turned left from southbound 3600 West onto 4100 South and hit him. The light was...
KSLTV
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
KSLTV
Woman flown to hospital after injuring lower leg while sledding
ALPINE, Utah — A 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to the hospital Friday after suffering a serious lower leg injury while sledding in Utah County. The incident happened near Horsetail Falls at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue took...
