Renewable energy companies petition Texas Supreme Court to secure more taxpayer subsidies

(The Center Square) – Two renewable energy companies filed a brief with the Texas Supreme Court requesting the court require the Texas Comptroller’s Office to process all Chapter 313 applications it’s received to date. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says the move is a “frivolous” stunt.

Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code, which sunsets Dec. 31, allows school districts to offer large tax breaks for 10 years to renewable energy companies and other businesses. The school districts don’t directly “feel” the hefty financial losses because taxpayers subsidize the difference through sales and other state-collected taxes, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which supported the program’s end, says. Taxpayers actually pay far more over time, reducing the value of their earnings, TPPF argues.