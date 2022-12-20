ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Renewable energy companies petition Texas Supreme Court to secure more taxpayer subsidies

By Bethany Blankley
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Two renewable energy companies filed a brief with the Texas Supreme Court requesting the court require the Texas Comptroller’s Office to process all Chapter 313 applications it’s received to date. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says the move is a “frivolous” stunt.

Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code, which sunsets Dec. 31, allows school districts to offer large tax breaks for 10 years to renewable energy companies and other businesses. The school districts don’t directly “feel” the hefty financial losses because taxpayers subsidize the difference through sales and other state-collected taxes, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which supported the program’s end, says. Taxpayers actually pay far more over time, reducing the value of their earnings, TPPF argues.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas population reaches 30 million milestone

Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy