Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Harry & Meghan Credits Reportedly Includes Paparazzi Agency Behind Thomas Markle’s Staged Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows after many noticed that the credits of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan included the paparazzi agency that worked with her father, Thomas Markle Sr.'s staged photos. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Credits Paparazzi Agency Linked To Thomas Sr.'s Staged Photos.
Page Six

Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, arguing that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Princess Diana’s Brother Reveals Stunning Christmas Tree at Family Home

Princess Diana's brother Charles has delighted royal fans by revealing a glimpse of the Christmas decorations at the royal's childhood home Althorp House, with a stunning Christmas tree the central focus in the house's enormous saloon. Charles, whose title is Earl Spencer, is perhaps best known for delivering an emotional...
BBC

Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at carol service

The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth in a special broadcast set to air on Christmas Eve. Catherine said the Queen had "held Christmas close to her heart" as a time that "reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family". People recognised for...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Reveals What “game” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Continue to “enjoy the attention”

Within days of the release of their docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke viewership records. Harry & Meghan has already registered its name in the record books for having the best documentary debut. The show mainly focused on the Sussexes slamming the UK media for the intrusion of privacy and plantation of fake stories. In the second half, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the case of senior royal members as well.
ETOnline.com

Kate Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas Traditions in New Video

Kate Middleton is honoring Queen Elizabeth II's dedication to service by keeping some of her favorite holiday traditions alive. In a new video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, Middleton shared that Christmas time was particularly special for the late monarch and her family. One way they are honoring her is with the second annual Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, straight from Westminster Abbey.
The List

How To Make Meghan Markle's Go-To Holiday Cocktail

The Duchess of Sussex is here to save your holiday party. One thing you never knew about Meghan Markle is that before she retired from acting, and became an accomplished podcaster, trendsetter, and household name, she was a lifestyle influencer. The stateside royal's life was different before meeting her husband Prince Harry.
Vogue Magazine

The Story of the Attallah Cross, Princess Diana’s Most Unusual Accessory

When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, she transformed from Sloane ranger to fantasy princess, all romantic, puff-sleeved gowns and glittering jewels. As time wore on and she grew in confidence, the Princess of Wales became bolder and more playful with her sartorial choices—and perhaps never more so than on October 27, 1987, when she attended a London charity gala in an Elizabethan-style black and burgundy dress, complete with high neck ruff and dramatic cross pendant.
BBC

King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas as monarch

King Charles III has arrived at Sandringham where he will spend his first Christmas as monarch. It will be the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.
The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

