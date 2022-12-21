Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
epicstream.com
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Harry & Meghan Credits Reportedly Includes Paparazzi Agency Behind Thomas Markle’s Staged Photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows after many noticed that the credits of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan included the paparazzi agency that worked with her father, Thomas Markle Sr.'s staged photos. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Credits Paparazzi Agency Linked To Thomas Sr.'s Staged Photos.
Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, arguing that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security
Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
Princess Kate Is Feels ‘Hurt and Betrayed’ by Prince Harry After ‘Harry and Meghan’
Both Prince William and Princess Kate still are navigating the aftermath of Harry & Meghan, with a source telling Us Weekly that Prince Harry isn’t on good terms with his sister-in-law. “William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Princess Diana’s Brother Reveals Stunning Christmas Tree at Family Home
Princess Diana's brother Charles has delighted royal fans by revealing a glimpse of the Christmas decorations at the royal's childhood home Althorp House, with a stunning Christmas tree the central focus in the house's enormous saloon. Charles, whose title is Earl Spencer, is perhaps best known for delivering an emotional...
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Didn’t ‘Play Ball’ With Kate Middleton During 2018 Christmas Walk
A body language expert says Meghan Markle's 'tight grip' on Prince Harry during a 2018 Christmas Day walk to church as Kate Middleton tried 'some animated chat' said a lot.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Photos of Meghan Markle’s Parents’ 1979 Wedding, Says Doria Ragland Looked ‘Confident’ While Thomas Markle Looked ‘Awkward’
Find out what a body language expert who analyzed photos of Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle's wedding noticed about Meghan's parents.
Former Royal Butler Says There Are ‘No Scrooges’ in the Royal Family and Reveals Gifts From King Charles
A former royal butler opened up about spending Christmas with the royal family and revealed some of the gifts King Charles gave him.
BBC
Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at carol service
The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth in a special broadcast set to air on Christmas Eve. Catherine said the Queen had "held Christmas close to her heart" as a time that "reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family". People recognised for...
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Expert Reveals What “game” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Continue to “enjoy the attention”
Within days of the release of their docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke viewership records. Harry & Meghan has already registered its name in the record books for having the best documentary debut. The show mainly focused on the Sussexes slamming the UK media for the intrusion of privacy and plantation of fake stories. In the second half, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the case of senior royal members as well.
The Princess Diana Christmas Decision That Was ‘an Affront Too Many’ for Queen Elizabeth
Andrew Morton writes in 'The Queen: Her Life' that Queen Elizabeth became 'more business-like' with Princess Diana after she turned down an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham.
How Prince Harry's relationships with King Charles and Prince William have changed since the Queen's death
Prince William and Prince Harry seemed to be on better terms following Queen Elizabeth's death, but Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" may have changed that.
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas Traditions in New Video
Kate Middleton is honoring Queen Elizabeth II's dedication to service by keeping some of her favorite holiday traditions alive. In a new video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, Middleton shared that Christmas time was particularly special for the late monarch and her family. One way they are honoring her is with the second annual Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, straight from Westminster Abbey.
How To Make Meghan Markle's Go-To Holiday Cocktail
The Duchess of Sussex is here to save your holiday party. One thing you never knew about Meghan Markle is that before she retired from acting, and became an accomplished podcaster, trendsetter, and household name, she was a lifestyle influencer. The stateside royal's life was different before meeting her husband Prince Harry.
The Story of the Attallah Cross, Princess Diana’s Most Unusual Accessory
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, she transformed from Sloane ranger to fantasy princess, all romantic, puff-sleeved gowns and glittering jewels. As time wore on and she grew in confidence, the Princess of Wales became bolder and more playful with her sartorial choices—and perhaps never more so than on October 27, 1987, when she attended a London charity gala in an Elizabethan-style black and burgundy dress, complete with high neck ruff and dramatic cross pendant.
BBC
King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas as monarch
King Charles III has arrived at Sandringham where he will spend his first Christmas as monarch. It will be the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.
Kate Middleton Was ‘Oozing Confidence’ During 2019 Sandringham Christmas Outing — Her ‘Moment’
Kate Middleton had her 'moment' when the royal family made their traditional walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019 with a 'calm smile' per a body language expert.
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0