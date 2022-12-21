Read full article on original website
Crude Drops on Modest Trading Volume
Oil struggled to hold onto the week’s modest rally as an improving economic picture sets the stage for further monetary tightening. West Texas Intermediate followed other markets lower, though tightening US crude supplies and the prospect of China’s comeback from lockdowns held declines in check. While participation in oil markets has dwindled heading into the Christmas holidays, liquidity has been poor for much of this year, adding to volatility.
New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700K Barrels
Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. “We are ready to partially cut our production early next year,” he said...
Report Notes Major Permian Basin Methane Emissions Drop
Texans for Natural Gas released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin's rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021. — Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin’s rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021.
European Gas Price Under €100 Over Near-Record LNG Imports
European natural gas is headed for the fourth day of declines as near-record LNG imports and fuller-than-normal inventories further ease supply concerns. European natural gas is headed for the fourth day of declines as near-record LNG imports and fuller-than-normal inventories further ease supply concerns. Benchmark futures dropped as much as...
Block Energy Finds More Oil In Patardzeuli Field
Block Energy has completed the JSR-01 DEEP testing, finding more oil in a previously unproduced zone in the Patardzeuli field. Georgia-focused Block Energy has completed the JSR-01 DEEP testing program proving more oil from a previously unproduced zone in the Patardzeuli field. It is the company’s first Project II appraisal...
Latest UK Gov't Levy Puts New Renewables Investments At Risk
UK's renewables trade association has warned that the Government's Energy Generator Levy plans have put hundreds of millions of pounds of investment at risk. — The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has warned that the UK Government’s Energy Generator Levy (EGL) plans has put hundreds of millions of pounds of investment at risk.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
OPEC+ Has No Choice but to Remain Pro-Active
In the face of a wide range of uncertainties, OPEC+ has no choice but to remain pro-active and pre-emptive. That’s what Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, said in a recent interview with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), adding that, “this is not an easy task, especially … [as] the market has the tendency to overreact to news in both directions”.
Mild Christmas and New Year to Ease Europe Power Grid Stress
Mild weather is expected to remain over most of Europe during the holidays, dimming the chances of a white Christmas but easing pressure on the region’s power grids. Temperatures in Paris and Frankfurt are expected to be around 7 degrees Celsius warmer than seasonal norms on Friday, Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a report. The mild weather is expected to stay through the first week of January, it said.
IOG Seeks Further Improvements As A2 Well Nears Production Start
IOG has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing production start by mid-January, but there is still room for improvement. UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator, IOG, has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing start of production by mid-January. However, commenting on the performance over the year, Rupert Newall, CEO of IOG, said that there is still room for improvement.
Fire Detected Onboard Prelude FLNG Facility
A Shell spokesperson has confirmed to Rigzone that a fire was detected onboard the Prelude Floating Liquid Natural Gas (FLNG) facility offshore Australia. “On Wednesday 21 December at 16:25 AWST, there was a small fire detected onboard Prelude in a turbine enclosure,” the Shell spokesperson told Rigzone. “The fire...
New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
The U.S. contributed six percent, or 212 billion cubic feet, to global estimated flaring volumes over the 12 months ending in June 2022, despite accounting for 24 percent of global natural gas supply in 2021. That’s according to a new Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) report, in which EIR investigated trends...
Aker Solutions Gets More Work In Norway With Dvalin Deal
Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Wintershall Dea to provide the subsea production system for the Dvalin North field. — Norwegian oilfield services company Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Wintershall Dea to provide the subsea production system for the Dvalin North field development, offshore Norway.
Allseas Wins One Of The Heaviest Offshore Installation Projects Ever
Allseas won a deal to transport and install a new processing platform topsides facility - known as the NOA PdQ - in the Aker BP-operated NOAKA area. Allseas has been selected to provide offshore transport and installation services for a new processing platform topsides facility with well bay area and living quarters (NOA PdQ) in the NOAKA area development operated by Aker BP in the Norwegian North Sea.
Oil Prices Rally Across the Week
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looks at this week’s oil price rally, signs of schizophrenia in equities, the arctic blast that came out of Canada, and more. Read on for more detail.
Technip Energies Scores Work On Texas Ethane Cracker
Technip Energies has been awarded a contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project. — Technip Energies has been awarded a contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000-kiloton-per-annum ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project.
Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz. Media outlets loyal to the regime called for Iranian forces to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it cites as foreign intervention, Dryad Global highlighted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory.
