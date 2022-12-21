(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looks at this week’s oil price rally, signs of schizophrenia in equities, the arctic blast that came out of Canada, and more. Read on for more detail.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO