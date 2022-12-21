Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Wasn't Programmed To Have A Relationship, Reveals How Los Angeles And Miami Destroyed His Marriage
During his playing days, there was hardly anyone more dominant than the Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. So much so that at the prime of his career, it was close to impossible to stop him in his tracks when he used to march toward the basket. Apart from being...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Argued With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In 1992 And Made A Bold Promise That Became True
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were crowned champions of the NBA six times during the 1990s. Thanks to those titles, the MJ-led Bulls are now considered to be one of the best teams assembled in the history of the league. But that wasn't always the case. Prior to winning...
Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Jeanie Buss' Engagement
Magic Johnson took to Twitter to react to the engagement of his longtime friend/former co-worker Jeanie Buss. The Lakers legend and former president of basketball operations shared a message of congratulations for Buss on Thursday. "Congratulations to Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr on their engagement!! To my sister, @JeanieBuss, I’m...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
J.D. Martinez Says Goodbye To Red Sox Nation On Instagram
The J.D. Martinez era with the Red Sox officially has come to a close. The designated hitter signed a five-year deal with Boston ahead of the 2018 season and likely will go down as Dave Dombrowski’s best offseason signing. Martinez did everything and more that was asked of him and played a big role in the Red Sox’s 2018 run to their fourth World Series title since 2004.
“That’s gonna be a beautiful unification, that’s gonna be something that’s never happened before” — Baron Davis speaks on the importance of Bronny and LeBron playing together.
Baron Davis explains why it’s so important for Bronny and LeBron James to play together in the NBA.
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality
The Golden State Warriors’ struggles only seem to be deepening, prompting Draymond Green to deliver a rather candid assessment of the team’s issues. Green suggested Friday that the Warriors are mentally fragile, and that the team’s recent struggles have sapped confidence. “Right now, I think we are very fragile,” Green said, via Kendra Andrews of... The post Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Morant wants payback vs. Warriors, takes shot at West teams
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until their marquee matchup with the Warriors on Christmas Day at Chase Center. After losing to Golden State in the 2022 Western Conference semifinal round last summer, Morant and a young, talented Memphis squad are looking for revenge.
