Six bodies recovered during search for missing marines from sunken Thai warship

Thailand’s navy has discovered the bodies of six marines after a small warship sank in the Gulf of Thailand. One marine was rescued alive on Monday as the military mobilised helicopters, warships and unmanned drones off its central coast.

Twenty-three people remained unaccounted for after the HTMS Sukhothai was knocked over by four-metre waves and strong winds late on Sunday. Some were without life vests.

“The latest person was found 41 hours from when the ship sank and he was alive. So we believe that there are those still alive out there … we will continue to search,” said Admiral Chonlathis Navanugraha, the navy’s chief of staff.

Helicopters, two unmanned surveillance aircraft, four warships and a C130 transport plane were sent to find the marines as the weather improved.

The vessel had suffered an engine malfunction as it took on water and went down about 20 nautical miles off the Bang Saphan district. The US-made corvette had been in use since 1987 and was carrying 105 military personnel.

Most on board were rescued before the boat sank but dozens had to abandon ship in rafts and lifejackets.

Lieutenant Colonel Pichitchai Tuannadee, captain of the sunken ship, said he was in the sea for two hours before he scrambled on to a raft and was found by search teams on Monday.

“To see something as small as a life ring or a person’s head above the surface of the water, it’s very hard to see with the big waves,” he said, adding that the missing sailors were likely to be fatigued by now from having to tread water and make sure those without vests stayed afloat.

One of the marines was found late on Monday clinging to a buoy.

“He was floating in the water for 10 hours. He was still conscious, so we could take him out of the water safely,” said the commander of one of the search vessels.

Relatives of the missing gathered at rescue centres awaiting news of loved ones.

Malinee Pudphong, aunt of missing marine Saharat Esa, said she spoke to her nephew by phone before the boat went down and was shocked to hear he did not get a lifejacket.

“It’s a body of a 21-year-old,” she said. “He’s not strong enough.”

Navy chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet said the sinking would be investigated, including reports that there were not enough lifejackets on board.