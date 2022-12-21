Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.
Middle Tennessee 25, San Diego St. 23
SDSU_Redman 9 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 7:18. SDSU_Christon 73 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 4:42. MTU_Ferguson 8 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 3:14. SDSU_FG Browning 39, 1:26. Fourth Quarter. MTU_Lane 16 pass from Cunningham (run failed), 13:25. SDSU_FG Browning 36, 10:15. SDSU_FG Browning 52, 5:43. MTU_FG Rankin 37, 2:05.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key...
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin...
