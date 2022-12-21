Read full article on original website
Florida inmate believed to be on drugs dies after attacking detention deputies
A Florida inmate believed to be under the influence of drugs died at a hospital after attacking detention deputies. He tried to punch, kick and bite deputies.
NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve
An NYPD Officer was stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. The officer, identified by Mayor Eric Adams and police as Officer Lin Zhen, was stabbed in the arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Ave and East 212 St. in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, was knifed in the right arm with a knife by a 26-year-old man, cops said. EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the 26-year-old man to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. Charges are still pending. The Mayor tweeted a photo of him walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before he attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
5 people arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at the largest shopping center in the US
Five people were arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old the previous night at Minnesota's Mall of America, the largest shopping center in the US, police said. The suspects -- three 17-year-old males and two 18-year-old males -- were arrested after police executed a search warrant...
French serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj released from Nepali jail
Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series "The Serpent," walked free from a Nepali prison Friday. "Sobhraj has been released from the jail. He has been handed over to the immigration department. The officials at the immigration department informed us that he would be deported to France soon, as early as today," Ishwari Prasad Pandey, an official at Nepal Central prison told CNN.
Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas
A nine-year-old California boy who was stabbed last month at a Target store was released from the hospital just before the holidays, according to Los Angeles Police.
Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall
More than 315,000 homes and businesses nationwide were without power Christmas Eve, thanks to an Arctic blast and winter storm that tore down power lines with destructive winds and heavy snow and dipped temperatures dangerously low -- conditions killing at least 16 people. As bone-chilling air continues to grip the...
Migrants in El Paso have trouble finding shelter as dangerously cold temperatures arrive
As freezing temperatures from a coast-to-coast winter storm arrive in El Paso, Texas, some migrants who haven't turned themselves in to border agents or officials after crossing the US-Mexico border are having a difficult time finding shelter. El Paso is in the midst of a declared state of emergency over...
