21 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Happy Holidays to all of our The Hoboken Girl readers! Whether you stayed local or you’re visiting with loved ones elsewhere, we know winding down into the holiday break can be busy — so as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Hoboken PD warns of Zelle + Venmo scam; new luxury dessert shop now open in Bergen-Lafayette; Story Dispensary approved after 10-month lawsuit; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Warren County Empanada Joint Abruptly Closes

A popular Warren County restaurant known for its Latin comfort food — particularly empanadas — has abruptly and permanently closed its doors after about four years.Empanada Mamasita on E. Washington Avenue in Washington is now listed on its Facebook and Google profiles as permanently closed as of a…
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken Terminal Flooding This Morning; Expect Delays on NJ Transit

While everyone is doing their final errands and commuting home for the holidays, a familiar-yet-stressful situation has taken place this morning: the Hoboken Terminal experienced major flooding. Earlier in the week, there were weather predictions that high tide would take place on Friday and cause some flooding, and it came to fruition.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
KEARNY, NJ

