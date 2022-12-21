Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his tax returns were under audit and therefore he could not release them to the public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he finally lost that battle on two fronts -- when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways & Means Committee to obtain six years of his tax records last month, and when the Committee voted this week to release them to the public. “It was like pulling teeth,” Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not under audit specifically during his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states, “the individual tax returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review.” Says Moore, “The fact that IRS didn’t audit is a puzzler.”Dec. 24, 2022.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO