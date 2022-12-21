Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Who at the IRS dropped the ball on Donald Trump's taxes?
Alex Wagner points out the ease with which Americans can find tax returns for President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden because the IRS conducted presidential audits with them, and looks at who was in charge of the IRS during the Trump administration. Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”
Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his tax returns were under audit and therefore he could not release them to the public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he finally lost that battle on two fronts -- when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways & Means Committee to obtain six years of his tax records last month, and when the Committee voted this week to release them to the public. “It was like pulling teeth,” Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not under audit specifically during his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states, “the individual tax returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review.” Says Moore, “The fact that IRS didn’t audit is a puzzler.”Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump tax return report raises red flags about filings
Weeks after his company was found guilty of criminal tax fraud, former President Donald Trump is also coming under scrutiny for questionable financial practices. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 22, 2022.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
MSNBC
Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump
“The January 6 committee’s investigations, findings, and referrals are immensely consequential for the former president,” says former federal appeals court judge Michael Luttig. “Its report and recommendations are entitled to great weight, deserving of great weight, and it can be expected they will carry great weight with the attorney general."Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election
Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: Pressure campaign on Hutchinson ‘right out of Trump's playbook'
“It’s right out of the playbook,” says Michael Cohen discussing Cassidy Hutchinson’s account of Trump-backed lawyers trying to influence her testimony. “They will place an attorney with you—not to protect you, but to protect the boss.”Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"
The January 6th Report drops with a roadmap for Trump charges and a push for The Department of Justice to indict the former president and his alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the 845 page report revealing the incriminating litany of bombshells against Trump, many of his aides and GOP operatives.Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Why didn’t the IRS audit Trump the way it was required to?
To hear Republicans tell it, the Democratic effort to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns was never legitimate. This entire initiative, the GOP has long argued, was little more than a fishing expedition from rabid partisans trying to dig up dirt on a political foe. That argument suffered a fatal...
MSNBC
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’
After the January 6th Committee released their final report and transcripts of multiple testimonies, it became very clear that the Committee is placing blame at the feet of one man: Donald Trump. Former impeachment manager and DoJ vet Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali “Trump has just used the Republican Party as the conveyor of what he wants to do.” He “used the frustration, the anger, this domestic hate … And harnessed it for his own good. His own purposes.”Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS
Rep. Judy Chu, member of the House Ways and Means Committee, talks with Alex Wagner about the discovery that the IRS did not conduct any audits of Donald Trump's taxes while he was in office and whether the lapse can be fully explained by a shortage of IRS resources. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the frequency with which Donald Trump associates told January 6 Committee interviewers that they couldn't recall details surrounding the events of January 6, and how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about being coached to claim she couldn't remember things makes these other answers suspect. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Hutchinson dealt with turmoil, fear over whether or not to break with Trump, transcripts show
Despite her composure during a June public hearing, transcripts from the Jan. 6 Committee show Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, dealt with inner turmoil and fear over breaking with Trumpworld.Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill
The Senate has voted to pass a $1.7 trillion government spending bill after votes on multiple amendments. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill as the bill now heads to the House of Representatives.Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Is Trump losing support from evangelical voters?
MSNBC
VP Harris discusses abortion, immigration in new Vanity Fair interview
Vanity Fair's Molly Jong-Fast joins Morning Joe to discuss her recent interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
President Zelenskyy delivers historic address to Congress
In his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded almost a year ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress for the survival of his people and warned that only a combination of “Ukrainian courage and American resolve” can defend global democracy. The Morning Joe panel discusses Zelenskyy's historic address to Congress.Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
David Frum: US is getting a 'powerful recommitment' to its own best self via Ukraine
The Atlantic's David Frum writes about how the '...Western world is getting in return for its aid [to Ukraine] is a powerful recommitment to its own best self.' Frum joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Already struggling, McCarthy fails to make case against omnibus
To a degree unseen in recent memory, Congress’ top two Republicans have been reading from different scripts over the last year or so — though one of the two keeps coming out on top. For example, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy balked at the bipartisan infrastructure package. Meanwhile,...
MSNBC
To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history
Alex Wagner looks at newly released transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the January 6th Committee and her description of finding inspiration in Watergate scandal figure Alexander Butterfield to find the courage to defy the manipulations Trump's acolytes were trying to force on her.Dec. 23, 2022.
