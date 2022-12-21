Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Related
wcn247.com
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law. Jackson is a majority-Black city of nearly 150,000, with about 25% of residents living in poverty. The water system nearly collapsed in late August after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the main water treatment plant. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days. People had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.
wcn247.com
Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
wcn247.com
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state's National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
wcn247.com
Court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of couple
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple. The Daily Herald reports that the high court on Thursday unanimously rejected the defense’s arguments that William Talbott II should be granted a new trial due to one juror’s alleged bias. The justices concluded that the defense could have dismissed the juror ahead of Talbott's trial but opted not to. Detectives arrested Talbott in 2018 after using the then-novel method of forensic genealogy to connect him to the slayings of Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook. He was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.
wcn247.com
Feds: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been taken into custody in Southern California after an hours-long standoff. An FBI spokesperson says Eric Christie was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. Christie initially refused to comply with federal agents’ orders but surrendered without incident after three hours of negotiations. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Christie’s arrest came the same day as the House Jan. 6 committee released its final report.
wcn247.com
Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has granted 10 pardons, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and a man facing the possibility of deportation. Newsom issued the pardons Friday afternoon. The governor has granted 140 pardons, 123 commutations and 35 reprieves since taking office in 2019. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a prison sentence. A pardon would effectively do the same, but it also restores certain civil rights for people who have already completed their sentences.
Comments / 0