Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.

BOURNE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO