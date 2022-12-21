ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Former Select Board chair Harrington dies at 86

Mary E. Harrington, whose 35 years of volunteer service in Hopkinton included a stint as chair of the Select Board, died Friday at the age of 86. Her death was announced by Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, which indicated she died at Milford Regional Medical Center. According to a biography for...
HOPKINTON, MA
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train

So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
BRAINTREE, MA
ABC6.com

Downtown Providence building damaged by storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Three-vehicle crash led to Route 20 shutdown in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury faced delays after the roadway was shut down for about four hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. According to Shrewsbury Lt. Nick Perna, Shrewsbury police and firefighters along with Worcester EMS responded to Route 20 near Flynn’s Truck Stop at about 11:45 a.m.
SHREWSBURY, MA
framinghamsource.com

MetroWest Medical Center Not Accepting Labor & Delivery Patients

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA

