Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Related
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
ABC6.com
Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
hopkintonindependent.com
Former Select Board chair Harrington dies at 86
Mary E. Harrington, whose 35 years of volunteer service in Hopkinton included a stint as chair of the Select Board, died Friday at the age of 86. Her death was announced by Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, which indicated she died at Milford Regional Medical Center. According to a biography for...
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NECN
‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train
So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
ABC6.com
Downtown Providence building damaged by storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
communityadvocate.com
Three-vehicle crash led to Route 20 shutdown in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury faced delays after the roadway was shut down for about four hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. According to Shrewsbury Lt. Nick Perna, Shrewsbury police and firefighters along with Worcester EMS responded to Route 20 near Flynn’s Truck Stop at about 11:45 a.m.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
Storage unit topples onto Salisbury truck during storm
SALISBURY, Mass. — The driving rain and high winds made a mess for one North Shore business Friday morning. Salisbury Police say a storage unit fell onto an unoccupied truck overnight. Crews are dealing with several power outages in the area and a number of other calls for debris in the roadway.
Schools announce closings, early dismissal amidst storm
School closings and early dismissals are rolling in amidst Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain batter the region.
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Mass.
Mass. — This winter storm is bringing strong winds and rain to the Boston and New England areas knocking power out for thousands of people Friday morning. According to MEME over 55,000 customers in Massachusetts are already without power. The top concern today is wind, which is causing power...
framinghamsource.com
MetroWest Medical Center Not Accepting Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
Comments / 0