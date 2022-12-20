Read full article on original website
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like It Rips
Adding boost can only make the Z06 even wilder than before.
Watch a 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Casually Dust a Fontana Track Record
YouTube | Speed PhenomIt became the quickest naturally aspirated V8 supercar to lap the track's Sports Car configuration on what was only a break-in lap.
High-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires
An interesting trend has developed with articulated four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors. Based on available late-model tractors at press time, high-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires. Take note of the 2021 John Deere 9620RX tractors featured in the accompanying Price Guide. There were 44 RX versions of this model on dealer...
All of the Trucks on Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards List of 2023
The trucks on Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards include the 2023 Ford Maverick, 2023 Toyota Tacoma, 2023 Ford F-150, and the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. The post All of the Trucks on Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards List of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing Takes On Hellcat Challenger
America‘s recently developed a bit of a passion for 6.2 L supercharged V-8 engines. Not even mentioning the Hellcat, a 6.2 L supercharged engine that comes with some of Cadillac’s higher models and even Chevys most prominent figures has really made headlines ever since its Initiation and the world of American muscle car history. It seems to be sort of a sweet spot between the raw torque and instantly deliverable power of a naturally aspirated V8 and the extra boost that comes with forced induction, all wrapped up in a nice mass produced mobile package. Because of this, people often wonder which of these models appears to be the better powertrain and there really is only one way to properly test that, a drag race.
Here comes trouble: A Triumph TR6 with a Matchless frame
Kids are impressionable, especially when motorcycles are involved. That magical combination of sound, smell and danger has a way of imprinting itself on young minds. But Kyle Harvey didn’t just dream of bikes as a child—he practically grew up with them. Kyle’s trade is tool and die making,...
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
Country Cub: A DIY Honda CT125 kit from K-Speed
It’s just a couple of days to Christmas—and if you still don’t know what to get yourself, maybe a kit to transform your Honda CT125 is the answer. After all, it’s been a long 365 days, and to be honest, you deserve it. The Honda CT125...
Can This Clunker C4 Corvette Be Saved?
Rust may only run skin deep. There is one generation of Corvette that has been largely slept on throughout the years for one reason or another. As you might already know, that generation was the fourth which started production in 1984. Pretty much everything from the early to late 1980s is pretty much slept on these days. However there is a growing base of fans for cars like this. Unfortunately this Corvette is a prime example of the consequences that come with neglecting a vehicle.
How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way
Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
Lucid Slashes Air Grand Touring Price By $16,000
Prospective Lucid Air owners will be pleased to know the automaker has added a less expensive Grand Touring variant to the lineup, priced at $138,000. While we still wouldn't call that affordable, it brings Grand Touring ownership into the hands of many more customers. So, has the luxury EV been stripped of certain features to reach this price point? Well, yes and no. According to the company's configurator, several features that were once standard on this high-end trim level are now available as optional extras.
Here are 10 movies that destroyed the most cars
Unsurprisingly, we kick off with a Fast & Furious themed entry, only the second film in the series with a relatively pedestrian 130 cars totalled during filming. Some decent motors on display in the movie, including a Mazda RX-7, R34 GT-R and a Honda S2000, all performing impossible feats of acrobatics. A nice… family of cars, you might never say.
544-Inch Big-Block Ford Tested on the Westech Dyno!
In a world of Chevy big-blocks and LS-whatevers, we get pretty excited when we see a well-done Ford, especially when it's a snotty, big-torque big-block. Engine Masters co-host and dyno-wrangler Steve Brule loves his big-blocks, so when this one rolled through the dyno cell he made sure to send us over the low-down.
The Best Cordless Leaf Blower for 2022
As beautiful as fall is, it’s hard to find the bright side of raking a pile of leaves by hand. Neither is it convenient to traverse a large lawn while tethered to a power cable. That’s why cordless leaf blowers are the best option for getting rid of leaves and other debris around your house.
Year In Review Sneak Peek: Blasting Off In The Canados Gladiator 411
Manufactured in Rome, the first Canados Yachts Gladiator 411 Carbon Series sportboat imported into the United States thanks to Scot Conrad of SLT Collection in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made its U.S. debut during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in late October. Since then, Conrad, who visited the Italian boat builder’s manufacturing facility last week, said he’s fielded a bunch of calls about the smallest boat the company builds and has received a ton of compliments on the outboard-powered monohull.
2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition goes bright with Baja Yellow paint
Ram is continuing its practice of launching special-edition 1500 TRX pickups with unique colors. The latest, unveiled on Wednesday, is the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, which is decked out in a bright hue called Baja Yellow. The Havoc Edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with...
Watch the world’s fastest EV
A new electric vehicle (EV) speed record of 258 mph (412 km/h) was recently achieved at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany. The world’s fastest accelerating production car is not a Tesla — it’s the Nevera engineered by Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac. Fitted with road...
Mondraker Crafty XR LTD Is Newest E-MTB To Get Bosch's CX Race Motor
Spanish bicycle manufacturer Mondraker presents its newest creation, the Crafty XR LTD, a top-of-the-line electric mountain bike that's sure to have enduro fanatics drooling over its spec sheet. Indeed, it's the only model in this range of carbon enduro eBikes to boast the new Bosche Performance CX Line Race motor, an e-bike system designed to power the world's greatest electric mountain bikes.
