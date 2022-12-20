ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
torquenews.com

Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever

Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
Agriculture Online

High-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires

An interesting trend has developed with articulated four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors. Based on available late-model tractors at press time, high-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires. Take note of the 2021 John Deere 9620RX tractors featured in the accompanying Price Guide. There were 44 RX versions of this model on dealer...
MINNESOTA STATE
Motorious

Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing Takes On Hellcat Challenger

America‘s recently developed a bit of a passion for 6.2 L supercharged V-8 engines. Not even mentioning the Hellcat, a 6.2 L supercharged engine that comes with some of Cadillac’s higher models and even Chevys most prominent figures has really made headlines ever since its Initiation and the world of American muscle car history. It seems to be sort of a sweet spot between the raw torque and instantly deliverable power of a naturally aspirated V8 and the extra boost that comes with forced induction, all wrapped up in a nice mass produced mobile package. Because of this, people often wonder which of these models appears to be the better powertrain and there really is only one way to properly test that, a drag race.
bikeexif.com

Here comes trouble: A Triumph TR6 with a Matchless frame

Kids are impressionable, especially when motorcycles are involved. That magical combination of sound, smell and danger has a way of imprinting itself on young minds. But Kyle Harvey didn’t just dream of bikes as a child—he practically grew up with them. Kyle’s trade is tool and die making,...
scaffoldmag.com

Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity

Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
bikeexif.com

Country Cub: A DIY Honda CT125 kit from K-Speed

It’s just a couple of days to Christmas—and if you still don’t know what to get yourself, maybe a kit to transform your Honda CT125 is the answer. After all, it’s been a long 365 days, and to be honest, you deserve it. The Honda CT125...
Motorious

Can This Clunker C4 Corvette Be Saved?

Rust may only run skin deep. There is one generation of Corvette that has been largely slept on throughout the years for one reason or another. As you might already know, that generation was the fourth which started production in 1984. Pretty much everything from the early to late 1980s is pretty much slept on these days. However there is a growing base of fans for cars like this. Unfortunately this Corvette is a prime example of the consequences that come with neglecting a vehicle.
Family Handyman

How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way

Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
CarBuzz.com

Lucid Slashes Air Grand Touring Price By $16,000

Prospective Lucid Air owners will be pleased to know the automaker has added a less expensive Grand Touring variant to the lineup, priced at $138,000. While we still wouldn't call that affordable, it brings Grand Touring ownership into the hands of many more customers. So, has the luxury EV been stripped of certain features to reach this price point? Well, yes and no. According to the company's configurator, several features that were once standard on this high-end trim level are now available as optional extras.
topgear.com

Here are 10 movies that destroyed the most cars

Unsurprisingly, we kick off with a Fast & Furious themed entry, only the second film in the series with a relatively pedestrian 130 cars totalled during filming. Some decent motors on display in the movie, including a Mazda RX-7, R34 GT-R and a Honda S2000, all performing impossible feats of acrobatics. A nice… family of cars, you might never say.
MotorTrend Magazine

544-Inch Big-Block Ford Tested on the Westech Dyno!

In a world of Chevy big-blocks and LS-whatevers, we get pretty excited when we see a well-done Ford, especially when it's a snotty, big-torque big-block. Engine Masters co-host and dyno-wrangler Steve Brule loves his big-blocks, so when this one rolled through the dyno cell he made sure to send us over the low-down.
nationaltoday.com

The Best Cordless Leaf Blower for 2022

As beautiful as fall is, it’s hard to find the bright side of raking a pile of leaves by hand. Neither is it convenient to traverse a large lawn while tethered to a power cable. That’s why cordless leaf blowers are the best option for getting rid of leaves and other debris around your house.
speedonthewater.com

Year In Review Sneak Peek: Blasting Off In The Canados Gladiator 411

Manufactured in Rome, the first Canados Yachts Gladiator 411 Carbon Series sportboat imported into the United States thanks to Scot Conrad of SLT Collection in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made its U.S. debut during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in late October. Since then, Conrad, who visited the Italian boat builder’s manufacturing facility last week, said he’s fielded a bunch of calls about the smallest boat the company builds and has received a ton of compliments on the outboard-powered monohull.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
MotorAuthority

2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition goes bright with Baja Yellow paint

Ram is continuing its practice of launching special-edition 1500 TRX pickups with unique colors. The latest, unveiled on Wednesday, is the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, which is decked out in a bright hue called Baja Yellow. The Havoc Edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with...
globalspec.com

Watch the world’s fastest EV

A new electric vehicle (EV) speed record of 258 mph (412 km/h) was recently achieved at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany. The world’s fastest accelerating production car is not a Tesla — it’s the Nevera engineered by Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac. Fitted with road...
insideevs.com

Mondraker Crafty XR LTD Is Newest E-MTB To Get Bosch's CX Race Motor

Spanish bicycle manufacturer Mondraker presents its newest creation, the Crafty XR LTD, a top-of-the-line electric mountain bike that's sure to have enduro fanatics drooling over its spec sheet. Indeed, it's the only model in this range of carbon enduro eBikes to boast the new Bosche Performance CX Line Race motor, an e-bike system designed to power the world's greatest electric mountain bikes.

