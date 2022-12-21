ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

CEOs Who Might Replace Elon Musk at Twitter, Ranked

Elon Musk is destroying Twitter and Twitter is destroying Elon Musk’s life and fortune. Now that the man himself has publicly agreed to switch horses midstream, who will be the next CEO of Twitter?. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take...
insideevs.com

Tesla China Boss May Be Prepping For Major Promotion, New Details

Tesla China has really kicked it into high gear, and it's the US EV maker's primary export hub. Much of that success can arguably be credited to Tesla China boss Tom Zhu. We recently learned he might be in line to become Tesla's global CEO, taking the reins from Elon Musk. However, now it seems he's set to get a massive promotion of a different variety.
The Hill

Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are…
CNBC

Elon Musk is growing a social network. Just not the one he expected.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of billionaire Elon Musk's chaotic ownership of Twitter is a small social network most people hadn't heard of two months ago. Mastodon, an alternative microblogging platform, has seen several spikes in user sign-ups since the world's second-wealthiest man purchased Twitter in late October. Hourly data from a Mastodon user counter shows that the surges typically happened shortly after some of Musk's most headline-grabbing actions.
TheStreet

Elon Musk, Tesla Make a Rare Move

What still seemed unthinkable a few months ago is actually happening: Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world leader in electric vehicles, is making big promotions on its cars. Elon Musk's group has just offered discounts on two of its most popular models. And these are big promotions. In...

