Arizona State

Related
FanSided

3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player

The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

