Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
prescottenews.com
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model – Cronkite News
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
KOLD-TV
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona gets serious about piping water from Mexico in nonbinding desalination resolution
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group pc represents the AZ water solutions team developing a desalination plant led by IDE.) A state board tasked with vetting water supply augmentation proposals for Arizona on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution in support of a potentially massive seawater desalination plant in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.
Arizona Capitol Times
Ducey agrees to remove border barriers
Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the Arizona/Mexico border.
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Deems Tucson’s ‘Source of Income’ Ordinance Unlawful Following Investigation
In the wake of an investigation, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found an ordinance altering the city of Tucson’s fair housing policies to be unlawful in the state. “Tucson’s ordinance restricting home sellers and renters from considering the source of income of interested individuals violates state law,” said Brnovich.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Ducey Dedicates More Than $26 Million in Funding For Veterans, First Responders Programs
Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday more than $26 million in funding for critical programs that support the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders. “In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Governor Ducey. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”
Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit
Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day.
Yahoo!
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
azpm.org
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought
An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
proclaimerscv.com
According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race
Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Could Soon Look to the Mexican Coast for Answers on Water Problems
Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority’s push to create a desalination plant amid the state’s water crisis.
KTAR.com
Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn election results thrown out by judge
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit over the results of the election was thrown out by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Saturday, ruling Democrat Katie Hobbs as Arizona Governor-Elect. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small Arizona towns face escalating utility fees as water infrastructure crumbles
The small desert town of Ajo, one of the last stops on State Route 85 before the Mexican border, was once a “company town” largely built by the owner of the nearby copper mine. To this day, residents like to say they live in “miner’s shacks” — compact...
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner.
KTAR.com
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich announces funding to combat effects of opioid crisis
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that his office awarded about $4 million in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. Over $1.7 million will be spread across eight different programs in the state’s two biggest counties, Maricopa and Pima, and support close to 14,000 individuals, according to a press release Tuesday.
12news.com
SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results
PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
kjzz.org
Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
