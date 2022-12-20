Read full article on original website
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel bans in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are telling people to stay off the roads as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
Major storm to bring strong winds, quick freeze to roads across CNY
State and local officials are preparing for a winter storm that should hit central and northern New York Friday. Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling this the “kitchen sink storm.”. "Mother Nature is going to throw everything she has at us, and that means wind, ice, snow, freezing rain,” said...
