3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss at San Francisco but said he isn't sure if that's a permanent move.
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after another unbelievable Vikings comeback
Here’s an updated look at the NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after yet another thrilling Minnesota Vikings comeback in Week 16. The NFL Playoff Picture looks it’s going to be a photo finish in terms of who gets in and where everyone stands when the dust settles.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Ross demonstrates backbone through 10 games, including nine wins this season
Fremont Ross girls don't need a chiropractor. They're making all the adjustments themselves. Whether it be new roles, preparation or execution, the Little Giants have only one blemish on the record after 11 games, including five in the Three Rives Athletic Conference. "Our girls are playing together, finding the open...
Several Steelers discuss winning the game for Franco Harris
There were several that described the emotion ‘being a part of Steelers lore’, honoring the man, the love for him-what the current team said of winning one for Franco
One bold prediction for every game left on Vikings schedule, playoff positioning
As the season winds down, we make one bold prediction for every game remaining on the Minnesota Vikings schedule, along with playoff positioning. These final three weeks are going to be filled with plenty of storylines in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings technically even have hope to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
DeVonta Smith robbed the Salvation Army (no, not really) after big-time TD
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a monster game, even in the loss, against the Cowboys but his TD celebration was truly one of a kind. With the holiday season upon us, it’s also time for NFL players to figure out ways to use the charity’s large red buckets featured in many stadiums — most prominently at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys — for their various celebrations. But Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith definitely took a route that most people wouldn’t have expected.
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Vikings path to No. 1 seed in NFC after Eagles lose to Cowboys, explained
The Vikings’ path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC got just a bit more realistic after the Eagles lost to the Cowboys on Saturday. The Eagles had a stranglehold over the Vikings for the No. 1 seed in the NFC going into Week 16. Then the Cowboys handed Philadelphia a loss and the race for the No. 1 seed got a bit more interesting.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
Look: Steelers honor late Franco Harris with iconic pregame gesture
Pittsburgh Steelers players honored the late Franco Harris ahead of their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception during their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers were set to retire running back Franco Harris’ No. 32, the hero of the play that helped lead the team to a 13-7 win over the Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game. He was set to be in attendance for the ceremony, but sadly passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 72.
