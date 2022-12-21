ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better

What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16

There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
DeVonta Smith robbed the Salvation Army (no, not really) after big-time TD

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a monster game, even in the loss, against the Cowboys but his TD celebration was truly one of a kind. With the holiday season upon us, it’s also time for NFL players to figure out ways to use the charity’s large red buckets featured in many stadiums — most prominently at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys — for their various celebrations. But Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith definitely took a route that most people wouldn’t have expected.
DALLAS, TX
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t

The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday

The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
WASHINGTON STATE
Look: Steelers honor late Franco Harris with iconic pregame gesture

Pittsburgh Steelers players honored the late Franco Harris ahead of their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception during their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers were set to retire running back Franco Harris’ No. 32, the hero of the play that helped lead the team to a 13-7 win over the Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game. He was set to be in attendance for the ceremony, but sadly passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 72.
PITTSBURGH, PA
