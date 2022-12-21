LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal agents took a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol into custody for his alleged role in the insurrection after an hourslong standoff Thursday, authorities said. Eric Christie, 56, was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokesperson. He initially refused to comply with federal agents’ orders but surrendered without incident after three hours of negotiations, Eimiller said. She would not comment on whether he was armed during the standoff. Video and photographs from the insurrection, discovered by online sleuths, show Christie at the Capitol last year wrapped in a rainbow flag with a hammer attached to his belt, federal court documents state.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO