Man hit, killed on I-15 identified
A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.
Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla identified
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Woman killed in SR-163 crash identified
Officials have publicly identified a 72-year-old San Diego woman who died after a crash on state Route 163.
1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
Pedestrian Struck by Multiple Vehicles Dies on Freeway
Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles Thursday morning on the I-10 eastbound at San Pedro in the Downtown area of Los Angeles. The incident was initially reported at 3:37 a.m., Dec. 22, when witnesses saw a pedestrian crawling in lanes on the freeway.
Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
1 Struck, Killed on Freeway While Servicing Vehicle
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision with reports of a person trapped under a vehicle on the 210 West to the 118 West transition just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. When LAFD arrived, firefighters found one person beyond...
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
Passenger of vehicle killed in I-5 crash
A passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash last week on the Interstate 5 South freeway in San Diego died, medical officials said.
Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym
A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail. LAFD crews...
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
UPS Truck Burns Inside Kearny Mesa Distribution Center, Forcing Evacuation
A United Parcel Service truck caught fire early Friday at the company’s distribution center in Kearny Mesa, but the blaze was quickly extinguished. The fire was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at 7925 Ronson Road and firefighters knocked out the flames at 4:52 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI
Point Mugu, Ventura County, CA: A suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision Wednesday night in the Point Mugu area of Ventura County was located… Read more "Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI"
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
