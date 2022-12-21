Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Union wins labor ruling at Charleston port
A National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled against the Port of Charleston, which may jeopardize the hybrid union-non-union employment model implemented by the State Ports Authority at the Leatherman Terminal. According to a 2-1 ruling, all work at the Leatherman Terminal must now be performed by union workers. But...
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers after the National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston in South Carolina. The Dec. 16 order brings an end to the “hybrid” union-non-union employment model long implemented […]
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
charlestondaily.net
14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K
Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
thedanielislandnews.com
Berkeley County names new director of veterans’ affairs
The Berkeley County Legislative Delegation has named Deputy Director Gerald “Jerry” Baxley as the next director of the Berkeley County Veterans’ Affairs Office. He was also unanimously appointed by the County Council on Dec. 12. Baxley will assume his role on Jan. 1, 2023. “I am honored...
live5news.com
Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
counton2.com
Massive C-17 formation to fly over Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 5, 2023, over a dozen C-17s from Joint Base Charleston will participate in the base’s largest flyover since 2017. The formation will take off from base get in formation, then pass over the Ravenel Bridge around 11:00 a.m. Onlookers should expect the...
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
charlestondaily.net
150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M
Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
counton2.com
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
WMBF
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking more precautions to protect power grids as temperatures remain low on Christmas Eve. Duke Energy said it implemented rolling blackouts due to “unusually high energy demand.” Duke estimates around 500,000 customers...
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to water main break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
live5news.com
Holy City Missions looking to raise $1.5M to expand warming shelter, food pantry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures expected to drop below freezing, warming shelters are opening across the Lowcountry, including one in North Charleston that says they need to expand. Volunteers with Holy City Missions, who operate a warming shelter at Aldersgate United Methodist Church off Remount Road, said they...
live5news.com
Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold temperatures on the forecast, four Lowcountry churches are opening their doors for people who lack a warm place to stay during the weekend’s cold temperatures. These four churches are opening their warming shelters this weekend:. Seacoast Summerville, 301 E N 5th St. Goose...
live5news.com
MUSC never offered surgeries for transgender minors, spokesperson says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is responding after a conservative group of politicians claimed the health system provided care for children in a pediatric transgender clinic. A spokesperson for MUSC says they never provided gender-altering surgeries for minors in the pediatric endocrine clinic nor...
live5news.com
Passengers run into delays and cancellations at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past 24 hours, 19 flights have been canceled at the Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware. This comes as many people are trying to get back home for the holidays. At the same time, winter storms are sweeping across the country. As of...
Uptown Hospitality Group to open 2nd Bodega location in 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023. The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston. Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with […]
live5news.com
Charleston International Airport prepping for a busy Thursday with extra staffing, increased shuttle frequency
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport has a busy few days in store. To prepare for an influx in travelers, airport officials say they’ve taken extra steps to help make sure everyone gets to their holiday destinations in time. Airport officials say they’re expecting Thursday to be...
