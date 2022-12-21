ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

SFGate

1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University...
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint

CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Several Crimes Following Probation Search

PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) Police in Pacific Grove on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with several crimes following a probation search of his residence. Thomas Nichols, 57, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacific Grove Police Department.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM. * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low. lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of. saltwater inundation above ground level is...
EUREKA, CA

