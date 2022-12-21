Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.

