2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
