Texas State

Sanzo Moriyama
2d ago

During the first illegal immigrants Caravan who enter the United States, they were wearing Joe Biden shirts and praising Joe Biden for his policies. Furthermore, the only people who have the right complain about the border are those living near by the border. When Governor of Texas started to send them to sanctuary states, the sanctuary states started to complain about lack of resources and funding even though Texas counties are suffering the same problem but worser at continues rate.

MunchieRedEyes
2d ago

Biden administration is handling this inhumanly. Kids in cages were cried about during the last presidency. Now you have dead kids in fields because of this incompetent president

N. Curbo
2d ago

Hard to believe people still get their news from MSM, lying propaganda networks, and they’re all owned by the same people. Tele vision has successfully programmed a lot of people.

