Jasper County, TX

Help for the homeless in Beaumont before freeze

BEAUMONT — Numbers show more people are living on the streets of Southeast Texas. The bitter cold is not only a danger, but it can turn deadly. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. You can contact Warm Hands, Warm Hearts HERE.
BEAUMONT, TX
What's happening in Greater Orange Area

ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
ORANGE, TX

