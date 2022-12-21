Read full article on original website
Bridge City Fire Department, Orange County ESD fight "fully involved" house fire
BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Fire Department, working in conjunction with Orange County Emergency Services District #3 and #4, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive in Bridge City. The call reportedly came in just after 11 a.m. and its cause is still...
Small fire reported near Subway on College this morning
BEAUMONT — A dumpster fire was reported this morning shortly after 10:30. Beaumont Police chief confirms that the fire was extinguished without any threat of danger to the surrounding buildings.
Viewer sounds off on I-10 drivers, learn about sound walls in 'What's Driving You Crazy?'
In this week's "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment, anchor Aaron Drawhorn explains that residents driven crazy by traffic noise have a solution going up. We speak to TxDOT about the new sound walls going up right off the Eastex Freeway north of 11th Street. And the same week an auto...
The Morning Show's Countdown to Christmas conclusion at Manning's Texas on Wheels
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is bringing the Countdown to Christmas to its conclusion at Manning's Texas on Wheels, located at 5735 College Street here in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest was on The Morning Show from December 12 - 23 this year. Thank you...
Texas Water Utilities announces boil water notice for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system
TYLER COUNTY — The following press release from the Environmental Health & Safety manager of the Texas Water Utilities is directing citizens of the Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system located in Tyler County to boil their water prior to consumption. Read the official release here:. Due to low...
Help for the homeless in Beaumont before freeze
BEAUMONT — Numbers show more people are living on the streets of Southeast Texas. The bitter cold is not only a danger, but it can turn deadly. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. You can contact Warm Hands, Warm Hearts HERE.
What's happening in Greater Orange Area
ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
Dec. 21, 2022 Pay it Forward: Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community
Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community in Orange, to students and to co-workers. She's our Pay it Forward recipient because of the good deeds she doesn't hesitate to do. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
