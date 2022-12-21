WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO