Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
cbs12.com
Shooting in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital following a dispute in Delray Beach this morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Delray Beach Police went to S. Congress Avenue in reference to a shooting. Police say a man was shot by another man during a dispute between the...
cbs12.com
Missing child last seen in Boca Raton safely located, father arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. One-year-old Gabriel Ristick has been safely located and was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary examination, investigators say he appeared to be in good health. The Boca Raton Police Department said the baby's father Vinie Ristick has been arrested for Interference...
cbs12.com
Relatives of slain Lantana teen: 'It's like they took a piece of us too'
THE ACREAGE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives are searching for the killer or killers who took the life of a Lantana teenager, whose body was found in The Acreage Wednesday afternoon. A makeshift shrine has been created at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 75th Lane...
cbs12.com
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
cbs12.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
cbs12.com
Woman wanted for using stolen EBT card at Dollar General in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies have video of a woman who entered a Dollar General and bought dozens of items with a stolen EBT card. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 17, a woman entered the Dollar General on 2 N Lakeside Drive in Lake Worth Beach.
cbs12.com
Delray Beach disaster recovery center will close permanently, assistance still available
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The disaster recovery center for those affected by Hurricane Ian will permanently close, however assistance is still available for those in need. FEMA said the center on Hagen Ranch Road Library in Delray Beach will be closed for the holiday weekend, Friday, Dec....
