Miami, FL

cbs12.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital following a dispute in Delray Beach this morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Delray Beach Police went to S. Congress Avenue in reference to a shooting. Police say a man was shot by another man during a dispute between the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing child last seen in Boca Raton safely located, father arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. One-year-old Gabriel Ristick has been safely located and was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary examination, investigators say he appeared to be in good health. The Boca Raton Police Department said the baby's father Vinie Ristick has been arrested for Interference...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

