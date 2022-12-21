ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | West Bend Woolen Mills – Shop local this holiday

West Bend, Wi – Shop local this holiday at West Bend Woolen Mills, 1125 E. Washington St., West Bend, Wi. Locally owned since 1961. Find handwoven sweaters to Alpaca wool socks, cozy wool mittens, and traditional Carhartt sweatshirts. Check out the trendy crossbody purses along with the hardy Stormy...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Enchantment in the Park CANCELLED tonight, December 23

December 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – With the winter storm and extreme cold the decision has been made to close Enchantment tonight, Friday, December 23. Enchantment in the Park is the largest outdoor light display in Washington County. The annual even also helps collect items for local food pantries.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

WLFD chief sends memo addressing leadership complaints

OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) Chief Brad Bowen sent a memo detailing changes he plans to bring to the understaffed department including team building, improving training for managers, and mandating harassment and bullying training in 2023. This comes after a third-party report from Kelly Consulting Inc. revealed...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Enchantment in the Park in West Bend, WI

December 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Bundle up, turn on the seat warmers and celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive through Enchantment in the Park at Regner Park in West Bend, WI. Open tonight and to keep volunteers safe, food and money donations will be collected...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

School closings in Washington Co. as dicey weather forecast

December 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A lot of snow is in the forecast and apparently it’s barreling down on Washington County and the surrounding area. With that news local schools are taking note and canceling class on Thursday, December 22. This note has been...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
GRAFTON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire

A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO FLASHBACK 2015 | A final Hallelujah by Karen Wysocky

West Bend, WI – It was like a class reunion combined with homecoming combined with Christmas Mass as retiring West Bend High School choir director Karen Wysocky led the largest alumni rendition of Hallelujah Chorus on stage at the Silver Lining Arts Center. The turnout of alumni almost crushed the stage. The date was December 2015.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

I-43 southbound overnight closure

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21. The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. This is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In West Allis

You are seeking for the awesome hospital full list in the West Allis area, right? I’ve provided in this blog the awesome hospital full list these are physically placed in the West Allis. Also, a direction link from your location, and Support Hotline, details directions, average internet users reviews,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Texas Roadhouse in Waukesha reopens after fire

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha location of the chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse is back open Thursday, 10 days after a fire ignited within the hood and duct system and forced the restaurant to close for repairs, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant. Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded...
WAUKESHA, WI

