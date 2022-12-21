Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Townsend Street School principal passes away, MPS announces
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced that Townsend Street School Principal Dr. Deanna Burton passed away on Thursday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Students at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI participate in Christmas service project | By Michelle Spaeth
West Bend, WI – With Christmas quickly approaching, the primary grades at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI participated in a service project to prepare for Christmas and Jesus’ birthday. The students collected items to make birthday bags containing cake mix, frosting, plates, napkins, and candles. Washington...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | West Bend Woolen Mills – Shop local this holiday
West Bend, Wi – Shop local this holiday at West Bend Woolen Mills, 1125 E. Washington St., West Bend, Wi. Locally owned since 1961. Find handwoven sweaters to Alpaca wool socks, cozy wool mittens, and traditional Carhartt sweatshirts. Check out the trendy crossbody purses along with the hardy Stormy...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Enchantment in the Park CANCELLED tonight, December 23
December 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – With the winter storm and extreme cold the decision has been made to close Enchantment tonight, Friday, December 23. Enchantment in the Park is the largest outdoor light display in Washington County. The annual even also helps collect items for local food pantries.
Greater Milwaukee Today
WLFD chief sends memo addressing leadership complaints
OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) Chief Brad Bowen sent a memo detailing changes he plans to bring to the understaffed department including team building, improving training for managers, and mandating harassment and bullying training in 2023. This comes after a third-party report from Kelly Consulting Inc. revealed...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
D.A.R.E. classes in local schools discontinued by Washington County Sheriff, WI
December 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis has issued a statement in light of a comment made at a recent D.A.R.E. fifth grade graduation ceremony in West Bend. D.A.R.E. is a drug awareness program offered at about a dozen grade schools in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrate Christmas Eve at Enchantment in the Park in West Bend, WI
December 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Bundle up, turn on the seat warmers and celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive through Enchantment in the Park at Regner Park in West Bend, WI. Open tonight and to keep volunteers safe, food and money donations will be collected...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Volunteer opportunity evolves into lifelong opportunity | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – Lifelong friendships have blossomed for Joy Bartell and Sharon Linstrom while working together at Cedar Communitys’ Gift Shop at the Cedar Lake Campus. Sharon moved into a Cedar Community independent living home in 2012 and Joy followed in 2015. Both became volunteers for the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
School closings in Washington Co. as dicey weather forecast
December 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A lot of snow is in the forecast and apparently it’s barreling down on Washington County and the surrounding area. With that news local schools are taking note and canceling class on Thursday, December 22. This note has been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School celebrates 2 students for ACT excellence | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, WI – The Hartford Union High School District is proud to recognize and congratulate two students – Jonathan Brown and Aryan Kalluvila. , on their outstanding ACT success. Jon earned the highest ACT score of 36 and Aryan earned a 36 superscore. Washington County Insider on YouTube.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO FLASHBACK 2015 | A final Hallelujah by Karen Wysocky
West Bend, WI – It was like a class reunion combined with homecoming combined with Christmas Mass as retiring West Bend High School choir director Karen Wysocky led the largest alumni rendition of Hallelujah Chorus on stage at the Silver Lining Arts Center. The turnout of alumni almost crushed the stage. The date was December 2015.
WISN
I-43 southbound overnight closure
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21. The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. This is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project...
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In West Allis
You are seeking for the awesome hospital full list in the West Allis area, right? I’ve provided in this blog the awesome hospital full list these are physically placed in the West Allis. Also, a direction link from your location, and Support Hotline, details directions, average internet users reviews,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Texas Roadhouse in Waukesha reopens after fire
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha location of the chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse is back open Thursday, 10 days after a fire ignited within the hood and duct system and forced the restaurant to close for repairs, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant. Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded...
