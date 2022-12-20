ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets will have every player available Wednesday against the Warriors

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHjjp_0jpXnlMG00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets will have every player available for Wednesday as they host the Golden State Warriors, according to FanNation. The only players who won’t be available are: David Duke Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, and Alondes Williams because all of them are at their G-League assignments with the Long Island Nets.

Part of the reason that all of these players are on G-League assignment is because of everybody being healthy and because of the G-League having a showcase Dec. 19-22. Guys like Sharpe and Duke Jr. will be able to get their extra reps while showing off their talent on a bigger stage than a normal G-League game.

Brooklyn is currently on a six-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 11 games. In the Nets’ last game, they came back from being down 19 points to beat the Detroit Pistons 124-121 on Sunday behind Kevin Durant’s 43 points, including 26 points in the third quarter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles lose to Cowboys, giving them all the motivation they need vs. Saints next week

Oh boy. The Gardner Minshew-led Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, losing by a final tally of 40-34 and putting their record at 13-2 going into next week’s game with the New Orleans Saints. It also keeps the Eagles one win away from locking up the NFC’s top playoff seed and everything that comes with it: homefield advantage throughout the postseason, plus a lucrative wild-card round bye week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys defense may end season facing run of backup QBs before playoffs

For those who want their team to be tested while firing on all cylinders as they enter the playoffs, they appear to be getting more fodder for sowing doubt. The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has struggled in the last half of the season. After only allowing one of their first seven opponents to score 20 points or more, they’ve only held one of their last seven under the mark.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Peyton Bowen issues statement to Duck fans after controversial recruiting flip

On Wednesday morning, 5-star safety Petyon Bowen made waves in the recruiting world when he announced that he would be flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and instead be joining the Oregon Ducks. Early on Thursday afternoon, Bowen once again made waves in the recruiting world, this time by announcing that he would be flipping his commitment from the Ducks and instead signing with the Oklahoma Sooners. What a wild ride it has been. While Oregon faithful were riding high on Wednesday after landing the massive flip, anxiety levels started to raise near the end of the day when it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zulgad: Justin Jefferson's incredible season moves him past Vikings greats

Justin Jefferson’s tour de force of a 2022 season continued in spectacular fashion in the Vikings’ 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. His 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown gave him 10 games of more than 100 yards receiving and helped him break Randy Moss’ single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,632 in 2003). That mark fell on Jefferson’s second catch of the game — a 25-yard reception from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter — as he finished with 1,756 yards in his first 15 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy