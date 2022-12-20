Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko joins call for more school funding
ELKO – In a prelude to the next session of the Nevada Legislature that begins Feb. 6, Elko County School District is joining school districts throughout the state to request more funding through the Pupil Centered Funding Plan. The school board approved a resolution in support of iNVest 2023,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
lasvegastribune.net
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR director resigns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Director for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation Wednesday. Elisa Cafferata will officially resign from the department on Jan. 2, 2023. Cafferata was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak as the acting director of DETR on Aug. 6, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and was named permanent director Jan. 26, 2021.
Decades of drought, poor planning, threaten revervoirs
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe projects get boost from Nevada’s $167 million funding package
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A few projects at Lake Tahoe received a boost on Wednesday from the 2023 omnibus appropriations package that will distribute $167.62 million in community project funding to 85 programs across Nevada. The money will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of mental and...
8newsnow.com
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
New Nevada Governor to review three-year budget with proposed raises and funding
As the new year begins, incoming Republican Governor Joe Lombardo will succeed outgoing Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.
KOLO TV Reno
HHS Secretary Becerra urges vaccinations during Reno visit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to Reno Thursday to confer, listen, and share a timely message. The Secretary’s visit came on the heels of an expected surge in the number of covid and influenza cases around the country and the release of the administration’s plan for dealing with it, especially among the most vulnerable Americans, seniors and patients in nursing homes. The setting for the visit-- a long-term care facility, Advanced Health Care of Reno.
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
Sisolak’s Nevada budget proposal doubles education funds, hikes state employee pay
(The Center Square) – Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s 2023-2025 budget proposal includes a 10% raise for state employees during 2023 and more than doubles public education funding over the next two years. Under Sisolak’s proposed budget, state employees would receive a 10% raise during the first year of...
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County raises U.S. 95A passing concerns with NDOT
The Nevada Department of Transportation has been working to prioritize Lyon County’s major road projects through its major One Nevada consultation initiative, but the county commission still maintains the U.S. 95A has some of its most pressing needs for road safety. NDOT Deputy Director Cole Mortensen expressed in his...
Fox5 KVVU
Former Nevada assemblywoman to fill vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The defeated Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer and former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michelle Fiore has been selected to fill a Justice of the Peace vacancy in Pahrump after a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening. Fiore also served in the Nevada State Assembly from November...
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
2news.com
Local dispensaries to donate to January Roundup Proceeds to charity
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support the Nevada chapter of nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, for its January roundup initiative. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at any of The Source’s five state-wide...
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
intothelightadventures.com
The Back Roads in Nevada
The Back Roads in Nevada, we did a lot of exploring when we were camping in Nevada last winter. Every corner we turned was a surprising new landscape to see, something most unexpected at times. We headed out one morning from the little town of Pioche and saw mountains off...
11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across […] The post 11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
