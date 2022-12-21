ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages

By AUDREY McAVOY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlVsa_0jpXnXwy00

HONOLULU — (AP) — A strong winter storm downed trees, knocked out power and flooded soccer fields as it moved across the Hawaiian Islands. Snow fell on the Big Island's tallest peaks.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rozanski said Tuesday that the weather is typical of the kind of storm Hawaii occasionally gets in December and January. He called these storms “infrequent but not unusual.”

The cold front came in from the northwest, delivering thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and high surf. Some residents reported pea-sized hail, which Rozanski said was to be expected during a storm of this kind.

Honolulu received dozens of calls about downed trees and branches. The county's parks department closed Waipio's soccer fields because they were saturated.

A power outage forced the closure of the Wailuku courthouse. That prompted Hawaii Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald to order the rescheduling of hearings, trials and filing deadlines on Maui.

Talmadge Magno, the director of Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, said that downed trees and flooding have blocked some roads.

Snow fell on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, including where a vent was spewing lava only a few weeks ago as Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years. Winter snow on these mountains is not uncommon at high elevations. Mauna Kea rises to 13,803 feet (4,207 meters), and Mauna Loa is 13,679 feet (4,169 m).

The storm was still battering the Big Island as it moved east on Tuesday. Magno said his agency expects to report the extent of the storm damage to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

The cold front is separate from another storm that started hitting the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and that's expected to move to the northern Rockies, Plains and Midwest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Water pressure 'fluctuating' in Jackson amid frigid weather

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The water system in Jackson, Mississippi, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing "fluctuating" pressure impacting residents on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, officials said. Some neighborhoods in Jackson had low water pressure and residents said they had no water pressure on Christmas...
JACKSON, MS
CBS Denver

Mild Christmas Day with weak front Christmas night into Monday

DENVER(CBS)-  Merry Christmas! We are looking at a mild holiday this year with an approaching cold front for later tonight into Monday morning.Skies across eastern Colorado and Denver will start out clear to partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon. Some of the northern mountains may start to see a few snow showers in the afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day.Temperatures will be mild over the eastern half of the state for Sunday. With highs in the 40s and 50s. Mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with 40s on the western slope.A weak cold front will push thru the region Christmas night into Monday morning. There will be a few inches of snow in the northern and central mountains with a few overnight rain showers and snow showers from Denver over the northeastern plains overnight Sunday.This system will have little to no accumulation over the east. With about 1 to 3 inches possible in the mountains thru early Monday morning.Tuesday will be warm and dry with 50s and 60s expected around the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
216K+
Followers
149K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy