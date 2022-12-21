ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Floridians preparing for colder temperatures this weekend

Protecting plants, people, and pets is top of mind for Floridians, who are getting ready for a blast of cold air this Christmas weekend. At North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, they’re about to close up for the season. “Breaking it down,” said Eddie Yanchitis, the owner. "Forty...
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Boca Raton boy

A Missing Child Alert has been issued Friday for a 1-year-old Boca Raton boy. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was last seen Thursday near the Town Center at Boca Raton mall, located in the 6000 block of west Glades Road. Ristick has blonde hair and blue...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

18-month Boca Raton boy found safe after Missing Child Alert

Several hours after a Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing Boca Raton boy, city police said Friday night that the child has been located in good condition, and the father was arrested and charged with interference with custody. Boca Raton police said Vinie Ristick abducted his 18-month-old son...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall

A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall. Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Congress Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Juno Beach Pier holiday service will go on despite cold snap

As the saying goes, man plans and God laughs. But as Holy Spirit Lutheran Church volunteers prepare for their popular Juno Beach Pier service on Friday, many are more worried about Mother Nature's demeanor. "It's funny because they are concerned about it," Pastor Jim Graeser said. Church volunteers are preparing...
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County to open cold weather shelter Friday

Palm Beach County is preparing for an arctic cold front, which is forecast to impact the area beginning Friday evening through this weekend. Palm Beach County officials announced Friday that the Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades located at 341 NW 11th St.will open at 7 p.m. The shelter will close as necessary based on weather conditions.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Embezzlement scheme impacts Treasure Coast roofing customers

Customers of a Stuart roofing company are sharing their frustrations after a former employee allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, leaving them with stalled projects. Contact 5 spoke in Octoberwith Tim Mehaffey who owns Roof It Better in Stuart. He's been trying to recoup his losses after a...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison

A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Craig Goldstein, 60, the former owner of a towing company in Broward County, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting income.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Holiday travelers deal with flight cancellations as winter storm hits US

South Florida airports were busy Thursday as holiday travelers hoped to avoid getting stranded by a major winter storm. Wintry weather is expected to continue impacting air travel for the next few days while the possibility of thunderstorms in South Florida could cause travel delays too. Delays and cancellations were...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Marine Corps veteran in need gifted car for Christmas

It was an early Christmas gift that Marine Corps veteran George Morales will not forget. "I'm in shock. This couldn't have come at a better time," Morales said as he was handed the keys to a car. The gift from the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund happened Thursday morning in North...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Last-minute shoppers pack Mall at Wellington Green

The Mall at Wellington Green wrapped up the 2022 holiday shopping season with a busy day on Christmas Eve, as shoppers flocked to purchase last-minute gifts for their friends and family. “Lots of cars for sure," said Liana Torres, who came to get one more gift for a family member....
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide

Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide. In the...
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

One woman hospitalized after shooting

One woman was injured in a shooting late Thursday at a residence, the Riviera Beach Police Department said. The unidentfied woman was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center after the shooting in the 10 block of East 27th Street around 8:50 p.m. Riviera Beach Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

