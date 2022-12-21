Read full article on original website
Millions in the U.S. are hunkering down from a freezing and deadly winter storm
The frigid Christmas storm has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with snow drifts, and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.
Water pressure ‘fluctuating’ in Jackson amid frigid weather
The water system in Jackson, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure impacting residents on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, officials said. Some neighborhoods in Jackson had low water pressure and residents said they had no water pressure on Christmas Eve. As the temperature remained below...
