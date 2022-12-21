(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Born and raised in Krakow, Poland, Chef Mika Mills is expanding the culinary landscape of Colorado Springs by introducing Old-World European Comfort Food Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen. It combines incredible flavor with a daring & delicious modern flair, producing incredible flavor with its fresh ingredients. Her passion and unbelievable talent for creating sensational flavors with each dish are truly magic you must taste to believe.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO