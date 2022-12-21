Read full article on original website
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
KOCO
At least two injured in Friday stabbing at Oklahoma City shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two people were hurt following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City homeless shelter Friday night. Oklahoma City police said a husband and wife were victims of the stabbing, which took place around 8 p.m. Both are in the hospital in stable condition. This happened...
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
chickashatoday.com
OKLAHOMA CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CAUSING TWO DEATHS DURING DUI HIT-AND-RUN IN INDIAN COUNTRY
OKLAHOMA CITY – ANTONIO MARQUES MITCHELL, 25, of Oklahoma City, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On December 20, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mitchell with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The indictment...
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
US News and World Report
Oklahoma Lawmaker From Edmond Charged With Felony
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
Man Shot, Killed After Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their home.
Local Business Helps Norman Salvation Army By Replacing Stolen Christmas Gifts
Christmas time is a busy time but a rewarding time at the Cleveland County Salvation Army in Norman. The ministry provides toys for kids and groceries for families, but as workers prepared for the big day of excitement, sadly someone did the unthinkable. “One of the staff came in and...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man uses fake ID to pass $27K in fraudulent checks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who used a fake ID to pass $27,000 in fraudulent checks at a bank. Police say this man was able to obtain $27,000 from fake checks at Tru Sky Bank on S. Western Ave. If anyone recognizes...
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
ME: 3-year-old Oklahoma child’s death ruled a homicide
An Oklahoma grandmother has been charged following the death of her granddaughter in Oklahoma City.
Police: 19-year-old arrested following deadly Norman shooting
Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting in Norman.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers shouldn't ignore car warning lights during cold weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers in Oklahoma might be ignoring their car's warning lights as the cold weather continues, but some tasks shouldn't be avoided. Despite the bitter cold, filling tires with air is important, even if drivers believe it is just the car's way of reacting to the swinging temperatures.
