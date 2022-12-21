ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pocono, PA

Mount Airy helping shoppers pay for holiday groceries

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A casino in the Poconos partnered with a grocery store to help spread some holiday cheer.

The staff at Mount Airy Casino and Resort spent some of their day at Shoprite in Mount Pocono helping customers pay for groceries.

“That is so great, you made my day, I’m so happy,” a Shoprite customer said.

The casino partnered with the grocery store for a holiday surprise.

Mount Airy’s elves paid the grocery tab for some random shoppers, a total of five thousand dollars.

The recipients were overjoyed to receive these gifts so close to the holidays.

