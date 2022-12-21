Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
Why NBA Executive Said Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder ‘Turned Off’ Teams
Last season Jae Crowder provided serviceable depth for an NBA Finals-contending Phoenix Suns team. Fast forward to the start of the 2022-23 season and the 10-year veteran has yet to take the floor. And one anonymous NBA executive provided some possible clarity for why this may be the case. After...
NBA on Christmas By the Numbers
While we have a few NFL games on Christmas Day, the holiday has always been synonymous with the NBA. Between football, pro and college, as well as the World Cup, it sometimes takes work to find time to dial into the NBA. When Christmas comes around, it’s a de facto second NBA opening day.
How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal
Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years. In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.
Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Was Best Part Of Win Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.
Why Stephen A. Smith Still Believes In Celtics Despite Skid
Doubt is beginning to creep over the Celtics but not everyone is giving up on them just yet. It’s no secret that after the Celtics got off to their roaring start they started to slump a bit. So much so that heading into Friday, they have a three-game losing streak against inferior opponents in the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. Even their last win wasn’t a major confidence booster as Boston had to rally after blowing a huge lead against the Los Angeles Lakers.
David Krejci Held Scoreless In Victory Over Jets
The Boston Bruins secured their eighth comeback win of the season Thursday night. The Black and Gold defeated the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 victory, coming back from a two-goal deficit at TD Garden. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but ultimately remained...
Wins, division titles now the standard in Buffalo
Division titles in Buffalo are becoming as dependable as Santa filling stockings
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Plans To Approach 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Celtics aren’t without flaws. Sure, you probably knew this. But Boston’s recent skid is evidence that even the NBA’s best teams aren’t infallible and therefore need to be open-minded as the season progresses. So, are the C’s willing to add to their roster before the...
Julian Edelman Rips Mac Jones For Outbursts, Not Making Key Tackle
Mac Jones is getting it from all angles. On Tuesday, the struggling sophomore quarterback was shredded by Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork over his jarring uptick in emotional in-game outbursts. “I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. Hours later, fellow New England...
Magic C Wendell Carter Jr. Will Play Friday vs. Spurs
According to Orlando Magic reporter Dan Savage, center Wendell Carter Jr. will play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Carter Jr., who will reportedly be on a minutes restriction, returns to the Magic lineup after missing over a month due to a right plantar fascia strain. Before the injury, the 23-year-old was averaging a career-high 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 32.8 minutes per contest (15 games).
What Playing On Christmas Means To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is used to going to work on Christmas. In fact, Tatum has done so in each season of his NBA career, including Sunday when the Celtics have a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on a marquee day for the league. For Tatum,...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit To Defeat Jets
BOSTON — Despite a daunting start to the night, the Boston Bruins defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in comeback fashion at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to a still NHL-best 26-4-2, while the Jets fell to 21-11-1 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE BIG...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Snaps Losing Skid With Gritty Win Over Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics made sure they didn’t suffer a fourth straight loss Friday night as they ran away from the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 121-109 win at TD Garden. The Celtics improve to 23-10 while the Timberwolves now own a 16-17 record. full box score here.
Wizards C Kristaps Porzingis Questionable for Friday vs. Kings
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, per the league’s injury report. The injury report clarified that it is due to a non-COVID illness. Porzingis missed the previous two games but was a game-time decision on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. It seems he’s close to returning, and the Wizards need him if they want to get back into contention for an Eastern Conference play-in spot. The Wizards currently sit in 12th.
Ford Final Five: Bruins Take Down Devils, Win Fourth Straight
The Bruins were back in action Friday night taking on the New Jersey Devils. Boston took control of the game during the second period, scoring all four of their goals during those 20 minutes en route to the 4-3 win. The Bruins have two more road games after the holiday...
