ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Bitter cold settles into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s certainly feeling festive!. Sunshine will be out this Christmas Eve, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s. It will also be breezy through the afternoon helping it to feel a little colder than it actually is. With the wind factored in, it will fell like the upper 30s and lower 40s.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very warm start Friday, temperatures are poised to plummet after lunch. The cold front will blast into Marion and Flagler counties late in the morning and plunge southeast through the afternoon. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How low will it go? Freeze Watches to kick off for Central Florida

A few showers will linger Thursday night, mainly from Orlando to the south. For the most part, light rain is falling, but there could be brief periods of moderate rainfall that pass by before clearing after midnight. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend upset over unanswered...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Central Florida freeze: 5 P's to help you prepare for chilly weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to get hit with the coldest Christmas weekend since 1983! This means you can actually break out that winter coat that's been collecting dust in your closet. With chilly temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s, many residents may feel caught...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast

PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Major winter storm hampers busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The travel plans of millions of Americans hang in the balance as a major winter storm sweeps eastern U.S. states before Christmas. Friday — set to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport with more than 160,000 passengers forecast to pass through — began with more cancellations announced overnight than were seen Thursday, when about 80 flights had been called off.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported. [TRENDING: Don’t...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
COCOA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy