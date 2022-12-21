Read full article on original website
click orlando
Bitter cold settles into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla – It’s certainly feeling festive!. Sunshine will be out this Christmas Eve, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s. It will also be breezy through the afternoon helping it to feel a little colder than it actually is. With the wind factored in, it will fell like the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Central Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The arctic cold front has arrived in Central Florida. Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees in some spots around Central Florida overnight. Many Floridians are waking up to the first freezing temperatures they have seen in Florida in almost a decade. Saturday and Sunday have both...
click orlando
TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very warm start Friday, temperatures are poised to plummet after lunch. The cold front will blast into Marion and Flagler counties late in the morning and plunge southeast through the afternoon. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after...
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
click orlando
Surfing Santas carve cold waves, bring holiday spirit to chilled Florida beachgoers
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Christmas in Florida wouldn’t be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve. This year though, a...
click orlando
Will this be the coldest Christmas in Central Florida? Here’s where things stand
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be feeling festive for the holidays!. Arctic air is set to blast into Central Florida on Friday. The core of the bitterly cold air mass will settle into the region by Christmas morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. After a start in the...
click orlando
How low will it go? Freeze Watches to kick off for Central Florida
A few showers will linger Thursday night, mainly from Orlando to the south. For the most part, light rain is falling, but there could be brief periods of moderate rainfall that pass by before clearing after midnight. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend upset over unanswered...
wogx.com
Central Florida freeze: 5 P's to help you prepare for chilly weather
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to get hit with the coldest Christmas weekend since 1983! This means you can actually break out that winter coat that's been collecting dust in your closet. With chilly temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s, many residents may feel caught...
fox35orlando.com
Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?
click orlando
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
click orlando
Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast
PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
Single digit temperatures, sub-zero wind chills expected overnight across north Georgia
ATLANTA — Dangerous cold arrived in north Georgia Friday morning with strong winds. The arctic blast led to temperatures falling rapidly across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says lows tonight will reach single digits. That’s the coldest weather in nearly a...
click orlando
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Look up: Falling iguanas possible with freezing temperatures in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Arctic air is invading Florida this weekend, bringing freezing temperatures to the Sunshine State. While we won’t see falling snow here, there will be a chance for falling iguanas. [TRENDING: Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze? | Become a News...
click orlando
Major winter storm hampers busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The travel plans of millions of Americans hang in the balance as a major winter storm sweeps eastern U.S. states before Christmas. Friday — set to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport with more than 160,000 passengers forecast to pass through — began with more cancellations announced overnight than were seen Thursday, when about 80 flights had been called off.
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
click orlando
Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported. [TRENDING: Don’t...
click orlando
When should Central Floridians turn on the heat ahead of Arctic cold blast? Experts explain
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida braces for freezing temperatures Christmas week, experts with Del-Air suggest homeowners turn on the heat sooner rather than later. Ken Veneziano, president of Del-Air, said homeowners shouldn’t wait until the cold weather arrives to turn on the heat. “Go to your thermostat,...
click orlando
Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop
Florida is having winter weather, so here's what to know to protect your plants.
