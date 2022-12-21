Read full article on original website
WBKO
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
WBKO
Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility. Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding. The senior citizens residing on...
Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm
A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
WBKO
Local business opens warming station amidst winter blast
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warming stations have been crucial to the survival of people who are going without heat or even without a home to remain warm in since late Dec. 22. “It was easy to say, you know what, I have a space, and there’s warm coffee, and...
WBKO
View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College life can be stressful, but a four-legged friend has been with students at Western Kentuck University to make things a bit easier. Since July, WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences has been home to Chip the therapy dog. Chip is a one-year-old,...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
WBKO
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
wnky.com
Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
WBKO
Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the coldest weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen in years is rapidly approaching, and utility companies are urging residents to prepare their homes for the anticipated inclement weather. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also...
WBKO
Bowling Green prepares for winter conditions on the roads with snow plows and salt
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though the grass is still visible, things could look drastically different in the coming days. Bowling Green’s Public Works have begun making the switch from leaf collections to salting and snow plow preparations. “So now we’re switching over to get salters and trucks...
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
WBKO
Cold for Christmas!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s high temp of 6 degrees in Bowling Green was our coldest high temperature since December 1989! Wind chills were as low as -20 to -30 Friday morning. We’ll have to contend with very cold “feels like” readings Christmas Eve before the wind relaxes some.
WBKO
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South-central and Western Kentucky will experience an artic blast, including dangerous temperatures and some snow. WBKO News wants to see your snow photos! Submit them below. Please remember to be safe and warm.
WBKO
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
14news.com
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 23 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
wnky.com
WCSO: Animals removed from land due to neglect
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it has removed several animals from a residence due to neglect. Several goats, donkeys and at least one pig roamed the area, causing a safety hazard to themselves and disrupting neighbors, authorities say. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office...
WBKO
UPDATE: Local power companies urging customers to reduce usage, rotating outages canceled
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: As of 12:20 p.m., the TVA has canceled their request that companies rotate power outages. Extreme cold temperatures have created emergency conditions with The Tennessee Valley Authority power system. Local power companies are asking customers to reduce non-essential electric usage. BGMU has begun brief...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Request for BGMU rotating outages canceled, residents asked to conserve power
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The TVA has canceled their request requiring rotating outages for our service area, according to BGMU. BGMU and Warren RECC are still asking customers to conserve energy over the next few days during low temperatures. If you experience outages, call 270-782-4302. You can also sign...
wnky.com
Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
