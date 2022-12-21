ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBKO

Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility. Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding. The senior citizens residing on...
EDMONTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm

A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
UTICA, KY
WBKO

Local business opens warming station amidst winter blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warming stations have been crucial to the survival of people who are going without heat or even without a home to remain warm in since late Dec. 22. “It was easy to say, you know what, I have a space, and there’s warm coffee, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College life can be stressful, but a four-legged friend has been with students at Western Kentuck University to make things a bit easier. Since July, WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences has been home to Chip the therapy dog. Chip is a one-year-old,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Winter storm results in lots of accidents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the coldest weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen in years is rapidly approaching, and utility companies are urging residents to prepare their homes for the anticipated inclement weather. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Cold for Christmas!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s high temp of 6 degrees in Bowling Green was our coldest high temperature since December 1989! Wind chills were as low as -20 to -30 Friday morning. We’ll have to contend with very cold “feels like” readings Christmas Eve before the wind relaxes some.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
NASHVILLE, TN
14news.com

Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers

EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 23 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: Animals removed from land due to neglect

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it has removed several animals from a residence due to neglect. Several goats, donkeys and at least one pig roamed the area, causing a safety hazard to themselves and disrupting neighbors, authorities say. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office...
wnky.com

Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
HART COUNTY, KY

