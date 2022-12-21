Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Mercer County
A 56-year-old Chadds Ford, Pa. woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of money laundering for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband’s current wife, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Marilyn Zhou was arrested and charged by...
Atlantic City man with multiple pending burglaries ordered held
An Atlantic City man with a criminal history spanning three decades will stay in jail. Lenard Daniels, 51, was arrested Friday, breaking into a vehicle after smashing the rear passenger window, according to the charges. He took about $12 and caused $500 in damage. It was the second time he...
Man linked to 5 killings sentenced for murder in NJ
WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County […]
Home Health Aide Who Forced Stuffed Animal Into Disabled Patient's Mouth Sentenced To Prison
A 36-year-old home health aide convicted of physically abusing a severely disabled girl was sentenced to 23 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Edmondo DiPaolo pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. He worked as the...
mercerme.com
Two Teens Arrested for the shooting death of Philip Urban
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today that two teenage males have been arrested for last week’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old Philip Urban. The 16-year-old male from Pennington, NJ, and the 17-year-old male from Hopewell, NJ*, were taken into custody this afternoon...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
Police Address Alleged Attempted Abductions At Ocean County Target
STAFFORD – The Stafford Township Police Department have published a statement regarding the viral Facebook posts that describe alleged attempted abductions at the Target Shopping Center in the Stafford Park Plaza this week. “We would like to assure the public that we take these incidents seriously, and always investigate...
Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide
Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
NY Man Pleads Guilty to Assault, Weapons Charges For Atlantic City, NJ, Shooting
A man from Brooklyn, NY, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest charges stemming from a shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 31-year-old Neil Henry admitted in court that on August 28th in Atlantic City, he shot a man...
Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing
One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
Video shows NJ Transit driver getting stomped before pulling gun on teen attackers
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City pulled the gun and fired after getting stomped by a group of teens, a video of the incident showed. The 9-second video has been posted in multiple social media platforms, with the hashtag #freethebusdriver. The driver,...
N.J. woman charged in fatal hit-and-run. Police searching for one more suspect.
A woman has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred in Lindenwold earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Raquel M. Syvertson, 52, of Atco, was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after turning herself in Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison
FREEHOLD – A Keansburg cop who was convicted of committing a sex crime while off duty admitted to his actions earlier this year, but was formally sentenced to prison this week. Nicholas Thompson, 26, was sentenced to four years in prison for a date rape incident where he tried to have sex with a woman who was unconscious and incapable of consent. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thompson must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), in accordance with guidelines set down by The post Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
WGMD Radio
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
wrnjradio.com
Woman pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York woman has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Desiree Vanwingerden, 31, of Middletown pled guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 13 before the Honorable...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2