Burlington County, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
PIX11

Man linked to 5 killings sentenced for murder in NJ

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County […]
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
mercerme.com

Two Teens Arrested for the shooting death of Philip Urban

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today that two teenage males have been arrested for last week’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old Philip Urban. The 16-year-old male from Pennington, NJ, and the 17-year-old male from Hopewell, NJ*, were taken into custody this afternoon...
HOPEWELL, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious

Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
BreakingAC

Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing

One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison

FREEHOLD – A Keansburg cop who was convicted of committing a sex crime while off duty admitted to his actions earlier this year, but was formally sentenced to prison this week. Nicholas Thompson, 26, was sentenced to four years in prison for a date rape incident where he tried to have sex with a woman who was unconscious and incapable of consent. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thompson must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), in accordance with guidelines set down by The post Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEANSBURG, NJ
WGMD Radio

Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
MAGNOLIA, DE
