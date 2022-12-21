ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E.T. finds new home with model auctioned for $2.56 million

By Joe Fisher
 4 days ago

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- One of Steven Spielberg 's most beloved creations graced an auction house floor where the animatronic model of E.T. sold for $2.56 million.

One of Steven Spielberg’s most beloved creations graced an auction house floor when the animatronic model of E.T. sold for $2.56 million. Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions

The model from the 1982 film E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial , which was designed by visual effects artist Carlo Rambaldi, was part of Julien's Auctions' "Icons and Idols: Hollywood" auction. It was auctioned without its "skin," showcasing the elaborate design work that was hidden from sight in the film.

The puppet cost about $1.5 million to make and four different heads were built for it in pre-production. It has 85 points of movement, which give it an expressional face, and was controlled during filming by 12 operators, whom Spielberg called the "12 souls of E.T."

"One of the rarest and most remarkable pieces of Hollywood memorabilia ever to come to auction, Julien's is honored to present one of the actual, last surviving, authentic animatronic E.T.s used during the making of the beloved and cherished blockbuster film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial , which captured the hearts of audiences across the world," Julien's said.

The value of the E.T. model was estimated to be between $2 million and $4 million. It received 13 bids. Bidding started at $500,000.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial was the No. 1 at the box office for 16 weeks in 1982. It earned $11.8 million domestically on opening weekend and this year it made more than $2 million in a limited release back to theaters between Aug. 12 and Sept. 9. Worldwide it has amassed more than $729 million.

Along with its box office success, the film was also a critical success. It won Oscars for best sound, sound effects editing, visual effects and music. It was a best picture nominee and Spielberg was nominated for best director.

