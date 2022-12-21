ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

SFGate

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain and high snow levels will maintain the Skokomish River. in Mason County above flood stage. The river is expected to...
MASON COUNTY, WA
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
CBS Denver

Mild Christmas Day with weak front Christmas night into Monday

DENVER(CBS)-  Merry Christmas! We are looking at a mild holiday this year with an approaching cold front for later tonight into Monday morning.Skies across eastern Colorado and Denver will start out clear to partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon. Some of the northern mountains may start to see a few snow showers in the afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day.Temperatures will be mild over the eastern half of the state for Sunday. With highs in the 40s and 50s. Mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with 40s on the western slope.A weak cold front will push thru the region Christmas night into Monday morning. There will be a few inches of snow in the northern and central mountains with a few overnight rain showers and snow showers from Denver over the northeastern plains overnight Sunday.This system will have little to no accumulation over the east. With about 1 to 3 inches possible in the mountains thru early Monday morning.Tuesday will be warm and dry with 50s and 60s expected around the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down,...
HANFORD, CA
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

