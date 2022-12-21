ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
