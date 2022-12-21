Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Billionaire Elon Musk sleeps with two handguns within arm's reach--though it is unclear whether they are functional--and a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
Twitter Files: Jack Dorsey urges Elon Musk after James Baker ouster, 'Just release everything without filter'
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called on new boss Elon Musk to release the full "Twitter files" without filter in the name of transparency.
Caitlyn Jenner tells Elon Musk he's 'public enemy number one to some very, very bad people' and that she's worried about his safety
The billionaire released what he called "Twitter files" related to Hunter Biden's laptop story and some have voiced their concerns for his safety.
Elon Musk says the US has been 'harmed' by having Elizabeth Warren as a senator after she wrote a scathing letter to Tesla's board
Musk's response came after Warren wrote to Tesla's board, saying his Twitter takeover raised questions about possible violations of securities.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
