Halos Today

Angels News: Halos Sign Brandon Drury to Two Year Deal

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
Halos Today
 4 days ago

This move may turn out to be the steal of the offseason.

The Angels are truly in win-now mode, and they’re proving it this offseason . On Tuesday night, they agreed to a deal with utility man Brandon Drury , at an incredible price of two years and just $17 million.

Drury had his best season in the pros last year, hitting .263 with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs between the Reds and Padres.

Drury is incredibly versatile, with the ability to play every position outside of catcher and center field. Angels general manager Perry Minasian has put an emphasis on versatility and depth this offseason , and that’s exactly what Drury will bring.

Drury does have the ability to play shortstop , although he’s only appeared at that position in 11 games in his career. He’s mainly played at third base, second base and the outfield, but the Angels will be happy to move him around and see where they can fit him in.

Either way, Drury is a great bat to add in the lineup, and the exact type of player the Angels were looking for. Just two hours ago, I posted about Drury being a perfect fit for the Angels — clearly, they felt the same way.

The Angels have said they’re all in on winning next season. This offseason, they’ve put their money where their mouth is.

They already got the steal of the offseason when they signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal . This one, however, may turn out to be even better.

