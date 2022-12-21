Read full article on original website
Why This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In AmericaLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns
OUR GIFT TO YOU: A mountain of videos for our SEC friends making fun of the guys down in Austin
Eli Apple calls Mac Jones' block at the knees during Cincinnati-New England 'a dirty play'
When officials ruled that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a forward pass - and didn't fumble - during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was among the biggest plays and calls of the game. Many didn't notice that Jones dove at Bengals defensive back...
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. Yet the similarities end there. Harris’ play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
A look at the uniforms Utah and Penn State will wear in the Rose Bowl
Here’s the uniforms the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions will wear in the 109th Rose Bowl Game.
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) and Dallas Mavericks (17-16) meet Sunday at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lakers vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Lakers lost straight up as...
