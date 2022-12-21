Read full article on original website
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Christmas Eve shopping at the Webb City Farmers Market
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Small businesses were cashing in on some last-minute shopping in Webb City. Many gathered this morning, at the “Webb City Farmers Market”. Around 15 vendors were there to display their businesses in the market. All the items for sale are locally produced, including...
Joplin wants your discarded live Christmas trees
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is giving residents the chance to repurpose their live trees. All those evergreen conifers can help provide habitat for aquatic communities. So, the City if offering three separate drop-off locations post-holiday. “They’ll start piling them up at those three locations, you know,...
Additional warming stations open up
KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
3 Joplin agencies team up to save those vulnerable to arctic temps
JOPLIN, Mo. — Between the brutal cold and a holiday weekend, area shelters and churches are keeping busy. Luckily, community teamwork in Joplin has helped keep folks fed and warm. “On Thursday morning, everyone was here. And it’s just increased since then,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director of Souls...
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
Tinsel and Tidings Holiday Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many ventured out for some last-minute Christmas shopping. The “Joplin Empire Market” hosted their Tinsel and Tidings Holiday Market. Each year, this event caps off a busy holiday season for the market. Around 30 local vendors were on hand, offering various homemade products and...
How flight delays and cancellations can impact holiday travel
JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re finally recovering from the dangerous winter weather that impacted travel earlier this week. If you’re traveling elsewhere in the country over the next few days, flight delays and cancellations could impact your trip. Some airports across the country are currently shut down. Even...
Jasper, Newton Co. Salvation Army $215k short on Red Kettle Campaign
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The local Salvation Army is calling on the community to help meet its 2022 goal, with still 48% to go. The annual Red Kettle Campaign through Jasper and Newton County is still six figures away — to the tune of $215,000 short. The funds are important because staff says the money goes to keep programming running year-round. That includes feeding the hungry, providing toys for kids, and coats for the homeless.
MoDOT comments on road conditions near Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many MoDOT crews have been keeping a close eye on road conditions since early yesterday morning. We spoke with MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer, Darin Hamelink, today — who says crews are currently putting a focus on cleaning up intersections, passing lanes, and turn lanes on places like Range Line Road and 7th Street in Joplin.
How Joplin is responding to the road conditions
JOPLIN, Mo. — We got a bird’s-eye view this morning, of what the conditions looked like from the inside of a “Joplin Special Road District” truck. Crews were out early this morning, around 4 a.m. pre-treating roads. Officials say they felt fortunate there wasn’t any rain...
GMFS Pick of the Litter
Once again we’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to show you some absolutely adorable animals looking for a loving home! Whether volunteering, donating or adopting, you’re saving a life and spreading love!
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
Water outages reported in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
Newton’s Jewelers’ Shiny Holiday Gift Guide
Everyone loves getting something shiny for Christmas and Newton’s Jewelers in Joplin has it all! Gary stopped by to talk about their holiday gift guide and what would make a perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season.
How “Vita Nova Village” is helping the homeless
JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a new nonprofit in Joplin are working to find homeless, homes. Officials are trying to come up with enough funding to construct several tiny homes. The goal is to have homeless individuals from the area move into the 340-square-foot structures, and eventually transition into a bigger home of their own.
Power outages across the region as temperatures plummet overnight
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have a power outage you are asked to call and let your electric company know. Your outage might be isolated. Temperatures will become dangerously low Thursday night into Friday. “Neosho, Missouri, area customers: We are aware that some customers have been experiencing blinking lights....
Fighting fires in the bitter cold
WEBB CITY, Mo. — While some people work inside a building, or from home—being indoors isn’t an option for every occupation. For example, firefighters. Fighting fires is a difficult enough vocation even under ideal weather conditions. “We don’t have a lot of options to stay out of...
