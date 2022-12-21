Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should TryTed RiversOyster Bay, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Related
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold
Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
Positively New Jersey: A walk back in time to City Gardens nightclub
News12's Brian Donohue took a walk near the property with an author who spent years making sure the stories of a place close to many people's hearts don't get forgotten.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Northwell Health employees give back to family facing their first Christmas without their husband, father
Employees donated over $1,700 for toys and gift certificates for the family.
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
Fire rips through commercial building in Huntington
According to officials, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for a fire on East Jericho Turnpike.
Fallen Yonkers PD Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino's home mortgage paid off by nonprofit
The department says the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visited the family, spent a good amount of time with them and then told them they're one of over 40 families getting some help from the foundation this holiday season.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
Residents gather for Christmas Eve mass in Yonkers
Hundreds of the Catholic faithful gathered tonight at St. John the Baptist Parish in Yonkers for Christmas Eve mass.
News 12
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
A street in Lindenhurst turned to ice on Saturday in the aftermath of the bomb cyclone that tore through Long Island. South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures. Lindenhurst resident Anthony DeFarro told...
News 12
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A Long Islander tried to make the best of a bad situation amid the stormy weather. A kayaker ventured out into the floodwaters outside his Wantagh home Friday morning. A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
News 12
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn. Police say one of the five suspects pulled out a knife and demanded money from a 28-year-old man at around 2:40 a.m. The suspects took cash and the victim's phone before running off.
County Executive Bruce Blakeman gives update conditions in Nassau County
County officials also urged residents to stay off the roads if they can.
Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need
A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood.
Fallen tree damages New Rochelle home
The tree smashed four of their cars and damaged the windows of their home.
Strong winds knock tree into Long Branch home
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
Wall collapses at Yonkers auto body shop
Theresa Boulvin, the owner of P and T’s Auto Care Shop, says it has been a known issue that the building is unsafe, but nothing has been done by the landlord.
News 12
Annual Warwick holiday display comes to an end
A Warwick senior citizen who has put on a neighborhood holiday display for decades is saying goodbye to his longtime tradition with a final display this year. Vincent Poloniak, 83, has put on the spectacular Christmas display at 22 Spanktown Road in Warwick for the past 50 years!. He spends...
Comments / 0