Islip, NY

News 12

Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold

Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
News 12

Annual Warwick holiday display comes to an end

A Warwick senior citizen who has put on a neighborhood holiday display for decades is saying goodbye to his longtime tradition with a final display this year. Vincent Poloniak, 83, has put on the spectacular Christmas display at 22 Spanktown Road in Warwick for the past 50 years!. He spends...
WARWICK, NY

